Ghana has become the first African country to launch a platform that will allow Ghanaians to buy prescribed medicines online

All people have to do is to register on the platform with their Ghana card and then upload their prescriptions

The system will check availability of the medicine and if available the medicines will delivered to the buyer at a preferred location

The vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the Ghana National Electronic Ph@rmacy Platform, or the e-Ph@rmacy platform, is live from January 3, 2023.

The platform allows the Ghanaians to easily upload and buy prescribed medicines and get them delivered to their locations.

Anyone can buy their prescribed medicines from the platform once they register on the platform with their Ghana cards. The platform has been piloted for six months.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L) and GNEPP platform's official artwork. Source: UGC.

Announcing the start of the innovative platform via a Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia, who championed the project, said he was excited about the start of the e-Ph@rmacy platform.

"With GNEPP, after registering with your Ghanacard, any prescription can be uploaded onto the platform via mobile phone through https://www.gnepplatform.com/ (or through a USSD code).

"You can find which pharmacies close to you have the medicines and compare the prices of the medicines across different pharmacies. Using your mobile phone, you can order the medicine, pay for it, and have it delivered at home through your digital address or pick it up. You can also be sure that the dr*gs are not fake because the GNEPP platform is integrated with the FDA platform." the vice president announced.

