The Ghana Statistical Service has asked enumerators to return all the gadgets given to them for the exercise

The GSS noted that that will be the only way they would be paid their allowances

Head of the Resource and Data Centre at the GSS said it was clearly stated in the contract

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Head of the Resource and Data Centre (RDC) of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Johnson Owusu Kagya has stated that enumerators who have not returned their tablets and other gadgets will not get paid.

According to him, it was clearly stated in the contract between the GSS and the enumerators.

In a report filed by 3News, Kagya stated that payment would be done upon return of all the tools in possession of the census officials.

He further revealed that about 80 percent of the enumerators have already been paid their allowances.

If you want your allowance, return our tablets, other gadgets - GSS tells census enumerators Photo credit: 3news.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He added that as of last week, about 80 per cent of the enumerators had been paid in full.

Kagya said the 20 per cent left to be paid has to do with being sure that they don’t pay the money to the wrong people and also getting their returnable items.

“There could be instances where people will tell you if you don’t pay me I will not give you your tablet but it is the other way round, we should get the tablet first before payment is done. What if we give you the money and you also don’t bring the items?”

Ghana's population now 30.8 million

Meanwhile, the Ghana Statistical Service has revealed that Ghana's population currently stands at 30.8 million.

This is according to the provisional results of the compiled 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).

The update was announced at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

The Government Statistician, Prof. Kobina Annim, while presenting the figures, said between 2010 and 2021, 6.1 million persons have been born.

This, he added, has increased the population from 24.7 million to the current figure, 30.8 million.

Source: Yen.com.gh