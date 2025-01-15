United Showbiz host MzGee has dropped more pictures of herself flaunting her heavily pregnant belly on her Instagram page

The photo was the third post she shared. In the latest image, she looked regal in a blue oversized tulle gown and a goddess headpiece

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked in the photos, while others congratulated her in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Seasoned media personality MzGee has dropped more beautiful pregnancy pictures after welcoming a bouncy baby boy in the United States of America.

MzGee rocks a blue tulle gown in baby bump photos. Image Credit: @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

MzGee slays in pregnancy pictures

MzGee dazzled in a blue oversized gown made of tulle fabric. The dress had a cut from beneath through to the bottom of the gown, showing off her heavily pregnant belly.

The United Showbiz host looked regal by styling her look with a goddess headpiece. One of the headpieces was made of gold with star-studded elements, while the other was made of a woven base and spikes of sticks nature.

In the caption of the Instagram post, MzGee praised God unconditionally for helping her conceive after trying for several years, and after being married for seven years.

In the caption, she noted that her being able to get pregnant and deliver a baby boy was all the doing of God. She spoke in awe and gave glory to God for blessing her home.

She used several exclamation marks to highlight her excitement and God's miracle in her life as she hailed Him as the King.

"Na God run am for me! Mawu fe amenuveve!!! EL-ROI!!!"

Reactions to MzGee's pregnancy photos

Many people were given the hint that since MzGee rocked a blue gown in the photos, it meant that she delivered a baby boy. Many people were overjoyed that she had welcomed a king into her home.

Congratulatory messages filled the comment section, as many others joined her in praising God for his beautiful miracle.

Below are the heartwarming messages from actress Gloria Sarfo, media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi, and several others in the comment section of MzGee's pregnancy photo post:

gloriaosarfo said:

"We Are READY Ma, keep flooding our timelines with some goodness 🙌🎊💙💙🎊🙌🤣."

akumaamamazimbi said:

"Halaluya Halaluya Halaluya 👏👏👏👏👏."

iambecky23 said:

"Mawu fe Amenuveve la👌😍😍 Akpene kakaka🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

whats_up_gh said:

"It’s a boy 💙💙💙."

dr.asemnyra said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎈 Sis 🥰God is Good 🖤."

esinamliz said:

"It’s blueeee❤️. A boy has been given to us😍. Congratulations norvi. God overdo🙏."

abenavickyy said:

"If God says yes, who can say no 💙?"

shikcollection said:

"Congratulations 🎊 Sis, God is good 🙏🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 indeed what God can not do does not exist🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾."

aafiawood said:

"In his own time he makes all things beautiful ❤️🥰🥂congratulations."

Pregnant woman demands ¢2k from husband

YEN.com.gh reported that a heavily pregnant Ghanaian woman went viral after a video of her demanding school fees for her unborn baby from her husband surfaced online.

In the video, the lady's husband was in disbelief as his wife was demanding GH¢2,500 tuition fees for their unborn child.

In an exclusive interview with a Midwifery Officer, she explained to YEN.com.gh why pregnant women often behave this way and whether the lady's actions were valid.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh