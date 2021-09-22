Ghana's population currently stands at 30.8m - Statistical Service

Ghana's current population stands at 30.8 million

The population has increased by 6.1 million since 2010

The Greater Accra Region is currently the most populous region

Accra - The Ghana Statistical Service has revealed that Ghana's population currently stands at 30.8 million.

This is according to the provisional results of the compiled 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).

The update was announced at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

The Government Statistician, Prof. Kobina Annim, while presenting the figures, said between 2010 and 2021, 6.1 million persons have been born.

This, he added, has increased the population from 24.7 million to the current figure, 30.8 million.

A report field by Pulse.com.gh indicates that overall, females make up 50.7% of the population and males 49.3%, giving a national sex ratio of 97 males for every 100 females.

Prof. Annim, in a report filed by Citinews, said the nation's capital, the Greater Accra Region, has caught up with the Ashanti Region to take over as the most populous region in the country.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti regions now have a population of 5.4 million each.

Meanwhile, out of the 10.7 million structures counted, about 20% of them were metal containers, kiosks, and wooden structures.

Listing of structures

Prior to the census, enumerators for the 2021 Population and Housing Census began listing structures and landed properties to kick start the exercise.

The listing exercise which commenced on June 13, was to pave way for the enumeration, which started at midnight on June 29.

In a report filed by GraphicOnline, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) noted that the first seven days of the field data collection will be devoted to the listing of structures.

Population statistics

Ghana’s population below 18 years is currently estimated to be 14,182,093 which is 2,710,495 more than the value recorded during the 2010 population and housing census.

The 2021 census is the sixth after independence with the first five ones being in 1960, 1970, 1984, 2000, and 2010.

This estimation puts the country’s population within the zero to eighteen years age bracket at almost half of the country’s entire population of a little over 31 million per the 2021 population projections by the Ghana Statistical Service.

