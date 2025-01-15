Who is Terry Dubrow and what has made him a household name in plastic surgery?

Terry Dubrow is a budding plastic surgeon, reality TV personality, producer, and author from the United States. He came into the limelight through his cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery work on reality TV series like The Swan, Bridalplasty, and Botched.

Terry Dubrow poses for a photo during the premiere of season 8 of Botched (L). He attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton (R). Photo: Trae Patton, Axelle (modified by author)

Terry Dubrow established his private plastic surgery hospital in Newport Beach, California, United States, shortly after he completed his fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery. He has also published several papers in peer-reviewed surgical journals, including the Journal of Surgical Research and the American Journal of Surgery.

Terry Dubrow's profile summary

Full name Terry J. Dubrow Gender Male Date of birth 14 September 1958 Age 66 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Alvin Leon Dubrow Mother Laura Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Heather Dubrow Children 4 Education University of California, Los Angeles, Yale University, David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California Profession Plastic surgeon, reality TV personality, producer, author Net worth $50 million–$70 million X (Twitter) @DrDubrow

Who is Terry Dubrow?

Terry J. Dubrow was born on 14 September 1958 in Los Angeles, California, United States, to Alvin Leon Dubrow and Laura. Unfortunately, his father died in November 2011 at the age of 78. The Los Angeles native grew up alongside his older brother, Kevin Mark Dubrow.

Kevin was a rock singer who gained attention for being the lead vocalist of an American heavy metal band, Quiet Riot, between 1975 and 1987 and from 1993 to 2007. Kevin died aged 52 on 19 November 2007 due to substance-related problems.

Terry Dubrow's educational background

Dubrow attended the University of California Los Angeles, where he received his BS in Psychobiology. He then earned his MS in Epidemiology from Yale University. Terry received his medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1986.

Five facts about Terry Dubrow. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

He eventually finished his fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, in the mid-1990s.

Terry Dubrow's career

Dubrow is an iconic American plastic surgeon, reality TV star, producer, and author. He first gained media attention in 2013 after he played a role in Bravo's TV series Tamra's OC Wedding. Below are the highlights of his professional career.

Plastic surgery

The Los Angeles native is a household name in the plastic surgery field throughout southern California. Terry runs his cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery hospital in Newport Beach, California.

He has consistently received reviews and doctor referrals for facelifts, rhinoplasty, tummy tucks, and other speciality procedures.

Reality TV career

The plastic surgeon is widely known for his cosmetic surgery work on several reality TV shows. According to his IMDb profile, he began his reality TV career in 2004 after starring as the plastic surgeon on the extreme makeover show The Swan.

Dubrow, later in 2010, performed the plastic surgery procedures on brides-to-be on the TV series Bridalplasty. Five years later, he appeared as a plastic surgeon on The Meredith Vieira Show. In 2016, Terry played a role on the American adult talk show Kocktails with Khloé.

Terry is also famous for his work on the reality TV show Botched alongside his fellow plastic surgeon Paul Nassif. Paul and Terry Dubrow's TV show, Botched, premiered in June 2014 on E! Entertainment Television.

Film production and writing

The American reality TV star is also a producer. His notable production credits include popular medical TV series like Botched by Nature, Botched, and License to Kill. In addition to film production, Dubrow is also a writer. He has co-authored two books, Dr. and Mrs. Guinea Pig and The Acne Cure.

Additionally, he has published multiple articles in peer-reviewed surgical journals, including the Journal of Surgical Research and the American Journal of Surgery.

Who is Terry Dubrow's wife?

The reality TV star is married to Heather Dubrow, an American actress who gained widespread recognition after she portrayed Maggie Marino and Emily in the hit TV series Jenny and Hawaii Five-0, respectively.

Terry and Heather Dubrow pose on the BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

The Hawaii Five-0 star and Dubrow met for the first time in December 1996 on a blind date at Ivy at the Shore in Santa Monica, California, and shortly began dating. The duo eventually exchanged marriage vows on 5 June 1999. The plastic surgeon recently shared a cute photo of his wife on his Instagram page in August 2024. He captioned the picture,

After a very difficult day of surgery I get to go home to this.lucky huh? Love my hedy @heatherdubrow.

Terry and Heather have four children: three girls, Maximillia, Katarina, and Ace and a boy, Nicholas. Maximillia and Nicholas are the couple's firstborn children and are fraternal twins. They were born on 24 November 2003 and are 21 years old as of 2025.

Katarina and Ace were born on 5 October 2006 and 13 December 2010, respectively. Katarina is currently in high school, while Ace is in middle school.

What is Terry Dubrow's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo, his net worth is alleged to be between $50 million and $70 million. How did Terry Dubrow make his money? Dubrow's net worth is primarily attributed to earnings from his prosperous career as a plastic surgeon, reality TV personality, producer, and author.

Terry Dubrow's houses

The American plastic surgeon and his wife, Heather, bought an English-style estate in Beverly Hills in 2023. The property, located on a six-acre plot high above Benedict Canyon, reportedly cost the lovebirds $16.1 million.

Terry and Heather also own a Balboa Bay Club penthouse in Newport Beach. Additionally, the couple sold their 22,000 square-foot mansion in Newport Coast, California, United States, in 2022, allegedly at $55 million.

FAQs

Who is Terry Dubrow? He is an American plastic surgeon, reality TV star, producer, and author. How old is Terry Dubrow? The reality TV star is 66 years old as of 2025. He was born on 14 September 1958. Who are Terry Dubrow's parents? His parents are Alvin Leon and Laura. Is Terry Dubrow married? Dubrow is married to Heather Dubrow, an American actress. The two walked down the aisle in 1999. Who are Terry Dubrow's children? He shares four children with his wife—Maximillia, Katarina, Ace, and Nicholas. Does Terry Dubrow still do surgery? He still performs plastic surgery at his hospital in Newport Beach, California. Are Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif still friends? The two plastic surgeons have remained close friends since they met in the late 1990s. What is Terry Dubrow's height? He stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Terry Dubrow is a plastic surgeon, reality TV star, producer, and author from the United States. He garnered popularity due to his cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery work on shows like Bridalplasty and Botched. Dubrow married Heather Dubrow in the late 1990s, and they have four kids.

