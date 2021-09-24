A Ghanaian man identified as Baba Solomon has disclosed how his wife hired assassins to get rid of him

In a radio interview, he claimed his wife wanted him killed to inherit his properties

Solomon released the audio of his wife in talks with the killers, which was aired on Oyarepa FM in Kumasi

A Ghanaian man, Baba Solomon, has claimed his wife hired assassins to kill him over properties she wanted to inherit after his demise.

He explained his relationship with his wife, Lucy Ali, fell out due to a misunderstanding that is still raging.

Speaking on Oyerpa Afutuo on Kumasi-based Oyarepa FM, Solomon revealed a man approached him to say his wife had hired a gang he was a member of to get rid of him, Solomon.

Amount charged my killers

He alleged the young man mentioned that the gang of four men charged his wife GHc80,000 but subsequently reduced the amount.

''He [the man] said they charged her GHc80,000, and they negotiated downwards to GHc40,000, but she said she would not be able to raise the amount,'' he said.

Solomon claimed his wife agreed to make an advance payment of GHc10,000 and then make the remaining payment once they kill him.

''She left for Kumasi to go and prepare and that was when one of the gang members approached me to inform me of the plot,'' he said.

Solomon further claimed that his wife told the gang they were divorced, and she didn't want another woman's children to inherit his properties.

He released the audio of his wife in talks with one of the killers she allegedly hired to kill him, Solomon.

