A 24-year-old lady from Ashanti Region known by the stage name Sarfoa at Ghana's Most Beautiful 2021, is leading the pack

Sarfoa has gotten 16 nominations in total over the 9 weeks of GMB this season and has won 4 awards as a result

The beautiful young lady is the daughter of the Afram Plains Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, Pastor Victor K. Asamoah

Benedicta Akua Sarfoa Asamoah, a 24-year-old lady who hails from the Ashanti Region of Ghana, has established herself as a major icon to watch for this year's Ghana's Most Beautiful contest on TV3.

YEN.com.gh confirms that Sarfoa, as she is called on stage, leads the entire pack in the number of nominations that any contestant has had over the past nine weeks.

The beautiful lady has had a total of 16 nominations and won four awards, twice as the Star Performer of the Night and twice as the Most Eloquent lady.

Her background

Benedicta Akua Sarfoa Asamoah who studied Bachelor of Arts Psychology and Dance Studies at the University of Ghana for her first degree is also a daughter of the Church of Pentecost.

The former Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS alumnus' father, Pastor Victor K. Asamoah, leads the entire Afram Plains for the famous church as Area Head.

Sarfoa indicates that her vision is to lead the frontline and contribute to the social wellbeing of minorities (prisoners) in Ghana whilst her mission is to thrive on the GMB opportunity to close the social and psychological gap between prisoners and the society.

The brilliant and beautiful contestant also plans to advance vocational skills and support for inmates while addressing public misconceptions about prisoners.

The other contestants

The 2021 edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant (GMB 2021) was launched on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

This year's edition, the 14th season, commenced on Sunday, July 18, 2021, with the first four weeks being eviction-free.

At the launch, the 16 contestants who passed the auditions to represent the various regions of Ghana were unveiled.

YEN.com.gh presented details and photos of the ladies battling for the ultimate.

