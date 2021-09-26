Two daughters of Hon Kennedy Agyapong have flexed their beauty and impressive sense of fashion

The duo delivered a video without makeup and beauty enhancing accessories

They also provided looks with makeup as they showed off their sartorial selection in the video

Daughters of maverick Assin Central Member of Parliament, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, have given their fans a peek into their sartorial selection while showing off their beauty.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram account of the Agy Sisters, two of them appeared without makeup and beauty enhancing accessories.

While jamming to The Assignment by American rapper, Tay Money, the pair proudly showed off their natural beauty with no makeup.

Ken Agyapong's Daughters Show Off Their Natural Beauty in No-Makeup Video; Fans Scream Wow. Photo credit: Agy Sisters

Source: Instagram

The Agyapong Sisters have a keen interest in how they appear publicly because they get attention effortlessly without trying so hard, partly because of their famous father.

However, they don't seem to mind giving their followers on social media a glimpse of their everyday look at home.

In the recent video, two of the Agyapong Sisters did just that when they flaunted their beauty and sense of fashion.

The clip shows the duo without filters or makeup before swiftly switching into stunning outfits with beauty accessories to enhance their looks.

Watch the video below:

Social media comments

Rich8757 admired the ladies.

''Amelikan gers ampa,'' meaning, American girls truly.

Benjamin Asamoah Tei indicated that he liked their song selection.

''You guys just updated my playlist❤️.''

Amponsahprof appeared speechless.

She said, ''Wooww.''

In a previous post, one of Kennedy's Agyapong daughter's provided staple tips about how she keeps her natural hair glowing.

In a video online, the maverick lawmaker's daughter shows off her natural hair in a no-makeup video as she provides her followers with important information about her beauty and natural hair care routine.

The daughter of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central provided step by step information about the products she uses to keep her natural hair radiant.

Though there are few things about hair care that are definitive gospel because a few techniques will not work for everyone across the board, Ken Agyapon's daughter makes her routine relatable.

Source: Yen.com.gh