Joyce Blessing has opened up about her dating life, sharing that many men are interested in her and have been proposing marriage to her

The gospel singer indicated that while she was not ready to introduce any partner to her fans yet, she was hopeful of remarrying in the future

Speaking in an interview, Blessing, whose first marriage ended in 2020, stated that she was taking her time not to make mistakes

Gospel singer Joyce Blessing is interested in remarrying almost five years after her first marriage collapsed.

In a recent interview, the Blessing, known in private life as Joyce Akosua Twene, declared her intentions to marry again because she felt she was still young.

Joyce Blessing's divorce

The singer parted ways with her husband and then manager, Dave Joy, in what became one of Ghana's most bitter celebrity divorces.

As their relationship crumbled and spilt over into the media, reports claimed they had been unfaithful to each other, and DNA tests hogged the headlines.

The divorce led to the Victory hitmaker, who has three children with Joy, losing her official Instagram and YouTube to her ex-husband.

Despite the setback, Joyce Blessing is optimistic about love and marriage but wants to take her time because she does not want to make similar mistakes.

“I’ve learned a lot from my past experiences, and I’m in no rush. Marriage is beautiful, and I want to ensure my next step is guided by wisdom and God’s direction,” she told Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.

Is Joyce Blessing dating?

Speaking about her dating life, the singer indicated she was not ready to discuss that aspect of her life. However, like any decent-looking single lady, she indicated that she receives a lot of interest from men.

"I'm not ready to talk about that one [my dating life] for now, but I get a lot of proposals from men. If you are a woman and you do not get men approaching you to propose to you, then there may be a problem.

"When the time is due I will let my fans know who I am dating so let's leave it at that...I will address that later."

Watch the video of Joyce Blessing's interview below:

Positivity is good for Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing's position has received a commendation from seasoned music journalist Gabriel Myers Hansen.

According to the Music In Africa editor, she needed to move on from that unfortunate chapter to advance her career.

"The kind of divorce she went through was so difficult that many people would not come out unscathed, and as a creative, the last thing you want is to be distracted by emotions and bitterness.

"I think she has handled it well and should excel going forward. And I hope she gets the man she desires to marry because that could also contribute positively to her career," he said.

Joyce Blessing on life struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joyce Blessing had spoken about her struggles in her early life and how she managed to cater for herself before she became a star.

The singer disclosed that she lived with her single mother, who also had to provide for her other siblings.

