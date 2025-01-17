TikToker Asantewaa has come to the defence of social media influencer Gisela Amponsah after she faced backlash for spending GH₵10k on curtains

Asantewaa commented on blogger Gist For Life's TikTok video, calling her out for criticising Gisela for spending so much on curtains for her apartment

Asantewaa then recorded and later deleted a nine-minute video addressing the backlash Gisela was facing and defended her further from criticism

Famous American-based Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has defended social media influencer Gisela Amponsah after she faced backlash for spending GH₵10,600 on curtains for her new apartment.

Asantewaa defends Gisela Amponsah as she faces backlash for spending GH₵10k on curtains for her new apartment. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa_ and @giselaamponsah

Asantewaa defends Gisela over the curtains saga

In a video posted by Gist For Life on her TikTok page, the controversial blogger criticised Gisela for spending so much on curtains to decorate her new apartment.

In the video, she was awed that the social media influencer spent that much money on curtains. However, she noted that it was okay for the working class to afford such exorbitant costs.

Gist For Life also asked her fans whether Gisela's apartment was rented or bought, and if it was rented, whether the company she worked for purchased it for her or it was from her own pocket.

"For this apartment, before anyone would buy curtains worth GH₵10,500, that means the cost of the apartment is about GH₵80,000 or even GH₵100,000 for maybe two years. Wow, only curtains?" Gist For Life said in her video.

The video attracted various opinions from social media users including TikTok star Asantewaa, who thronged to the comments section to defend Gisela.

With her verified TikTok account, @Asantewaaaaa, she wrote that curtains cost about GH₵20,000 or more and asked why people were making a fuss about the cost of Gisela's curtains.

She noted that content creators were going through a lot and that Gist For Life's video was not necessary.

"Even if the curtains was 20,000 or more which one is ppl’s issue? Content creators are going through a lot oo wei nyinaa 3kas3n??????" Asantewaa wrote in the comments.

Below is Gist For Life's video about Gisela:

Asantewaa makes video defending Gisela, deletes it

In a nine-minute, 18-second deleted video, Asantewaa took to her verified TikTok page to address the backlash Gisela faced for spending GH₵10,600 on curtains.

In the video's intro, she asked her followers and other critics why they were bashing the famous influencer and said she did not understand why.

"Some of you people your unwanted opinions are unneeded. I have warned you already. I have told you guys. Warn yourselves because this 2025 is going to be boot for boot. Gisela has done what? Content Creators have done what?"

Asantewaa pleaded with critics to be themselves. She stressed that she did not know Gisela from anywhere and that they were not friends.

In the same deleted video, she noted that Gisela Amponsah was working and that creating content and posting it on social media was work.

Below is Gisela's video about her curtains:

Reactions to Asantewaa's comments defending Gisela

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on Asantewaa's words defending Gisela Amponsah on th purchase of expensive curtains for her new apartment:

✨AJ ☔️💜Scruty ☘️💦✨ said:

"Meseee… they won’t mind their business ooo … always minding ppl business . Wei 😂."

Mr. Asare said:

"If she minded her business aah she wouldn’t have posted it in the first place why u go buy something then show it to the public is it pressure or wat sarkodie never go show ein shoe price."

First_Łàdy 🦋💚 said:

"Please she is a content creator so what where you expecting 😏 is Sarkodie a content creator or you don’t know the meaning of content creation 😏so someone can’t live her life in peace 🥺."

Dee🩶 said:

"It's not about content creation , if u put your life out on the internet people are definitely going to have opinions."

Me 2 said:

"She is a lifestyle influencer… she does less expensive things too and post them so why dragging he for this."

