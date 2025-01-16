Former England striker Michael Owen has urged Liverpool to make a move for Ghana's Antoine Semenyo as Mohamed Salah inches close to leaving the club.

The Reds' Egyptian talisman has six months remaining on his current deal, and both the club and player have failed to agree on a new deal.

Saudi giants Al Hilal and Al Ittihad are reported to be interested in the forward and will lure him with a lucrative contract to move to the Middle East.

Owen, a legend of the club, has identified the Ghana international as a suitable replacement for Salah and wants Liverpool to sign him.

"He is a brilliant player. He scores goals - and we don't know if Mohamed Salah will stay or leave, but if he leaves, Semenyo should be his replacement," he said, as quoted by Give Me Sport.

Semenyo is having an outstanding campaign, leading AFC Bournemouth to another good season.

The 25-year-old netted his sixth Premier League goal of the season in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea on Tuesday night. He also created a penalty in the same match.

Before the trip to Stamford Bridge, Semenyo had scored and assisted in the 5-1 thumping of West Bromwich Albion as the Cherries progressed in the FA Cup.

