Reverend Eastwood Anaba encouraged men to appreciate their wives after intimacy and explained his assertion

The popular man of God emphasised that women often did not reach their peak during intercourse as men did

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments section to share varied opinions on the matter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries and founder of Fountain Gate Chapel, has given reasons why men should appreciate their wives after intimacy.

The renowned man of God was answering a question during a session in his congregation on why a man should thank his wife when they would have both enjoyed the act.

Rev Eastwood Anaba says husbands must thank their wives after intercourse. Photo credit: eastwoodanabaofficialpage

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Rev Eastwood Anaba explained that men are more likely to reach to their peak during intercourse than women.

The preacher questioned how many men could honestly claim that their wives had also reached the peak during intimacy.

“If she hasn’t or you have not seen her behaving abnormally like somebody who has reached the peak of enjoyment, it means she hasn’t gone through an orgasm. Your wife doesn’t get to that point normally. Most of the time it is you."

Rev Eastwood Anaba also said that many men, especially as they grew older, found it difficult to sustain themselves during intercourse.

“So they are not even there long enough for the woman to get an orgasm and these are men who don’t know anything about foreplay or vaginal lubricants,” he added.

Rev Eastwood Anaba indicated some men were also not into foreplay, despite the benefits for the women involved, and thus said that men needed to thank their wives after every encounter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Rev Eastwood Anaba’s opinion

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video about Rev Eastwood Anana's comments, as shared by @sikaofficial1 on X.

@KwabenaEric15 said:

“Have been thanking my wife anytime we chop wanna body ebi she Dey thank me sef no be me.”

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

“Rev. Anaba really came clean on this topic. Very educative and interesting. 🔥✅.”

@edem_DemsLfc said:

“This man na bad man 🤣 but it's good you teach people this.”

@1BongoIdeas wrote:

“He should focus on the word of God cos when it comes to relationship-related issues, he lacks needed knowledge. Sx is not a favor a woman is doing a man especially when that’s all most women got to offer.”

@posiogh said:

“Nonfa sorrrr.”

@DeSheaButterBoy wrote:

“My pastor is Goated 🫶🏾.”

@kwesi_judas said:

“The man is talking about what most people lack.”

Pastor blames wives for husbands' church absence

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Eastwood Anaba said some wives are the reason their husbands do not attend church.

He explained that the women treat their pastors better than their husbands, creating a sense of rivalry when the men feel disrespected.

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments section to share their thoughts on the pastor's opinions on the matter.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh