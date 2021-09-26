Famous Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, otherwise known as Samuel Adu Frimpong, says being rich can sometimes be boring

According to the wealthy young man, he misses the days that he used to struggle to make ends meet

A lot of reactions have been generated by this post and YEN.com.gh compiled some of the most interesting ones

Samuel Adu Frimpong, the famous Ghanaian rapper popularly known as Medikal, has indicated that he is a little bored because he has not been broke for a long time.

On his verified Twitter handle, AmgMedikal, the affluent young man who is married to the famous Fella Makafui, mentioned categorically that he misses the days he used to have money problems.

Although the celebrity did not explain what exactly his reasons were for concluding that a lot of money was boring, the tweet received so many reactions from Ghanaians.

What Medikal's fans are saying

A lot of them disagreed with the artiste whilst others thought he was not actually affluent enough to be making such statements.

@nanaadjeijnr mentioned that:

u will never taste it again bro. Mean time let me make one of this for u . Thanks

@AlfyMark1 said:

At all . Like he Dey mock the broke ones

@rietyhaa commented:

I want to experience boring life wai. Please contact me on 0506703777 for your orders.

@ellis_ahunu indicated:

You having enough money doesn't make you rich ooo. Maybe I don't understand the word 'Rich' well cus me di33 I don't see you as one

wetin man do man with the handle @GeeIshmeal opined

Know the difference between Rich person and a Wealthy person. Ur tweet makes no sense

The last time Medikal flaunted his riches

AMG rapper Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, previously released a photo that went viral on social media.

As YEN.com.gh reported, the latest photo had the La Hustle rapper showing off his mansion as he stepped out in stylish fashion.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Medikal wore a dark-green kaftan with a black shoe while holding a designer handbag. He completed his looks with a black pair of sunglasses.

Sharing the photo, Medikal sought to stir a bit of controversy by asking his followers if they were landlords.

