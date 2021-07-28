The SHS girl who has been allegedly put in the family way by Dr UN has spoken

According to her, the internet sensation bought after pill for her after their encounter

An earlier video surfaced online with Dr UN denying being the one responsible for the pregnancy

The senior high school student who is claiming to have been put in the family way by Dr UN known in real life as Kwame Owusu Fordjour has spoken in a video.

While speaking in an interview with Sammy K, the young lady recounted how she met Dr UN and how she got into the current state.

According to her, she met Dr UN last year after they struck an acquaintance.

He bought Postinor 2 for me - SHS girl impregnated by Dr UN recounts in video

She added that shortly after that, she met him in a hotel where they had an affair and she left for school.

The young lady said she kept in constant communication with Dr UN from August last year and they reunited when she came back from school.

On their second meeting this year, the duo had another affair which has allegedly resulted in a pregnancy.

While recounting the incident, the SHS student said Dr UN bought Postinor 2 for her after their meeting.

She said she took the pills in front of Dr UN but she still managed to take seed and was now months gone with the pregnancy.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showing Dr UN allegedly denying knowledge of a pregnancy caused a massive stir on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Dr UN appeared to be in a meeting with two ladies after one of them accused him of putting her in the family way.

From the discussions, it came to light that the alleged pregnant lady was a student in a senior high school in the country.

The older of the two ladies confronted Dr UN with the issue and asked him to own up and accept the pregnancy.

