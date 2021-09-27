Son renovates old bathroom to construct a new one for his mother

Rahul Jalil took to Twitter to show-off the stunning new bathroom he built for his lucky mother

His followers are in complete awe of the end result and want him to renovate their own bathrooms

The post is going viral as people can't get enough of the modern bathroom and its chic finishes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

How far will you go to give your mother the bathroom of her dreams? For one young man, he decided to gut his mum's old bathroom before he got to work building a brand new one.

The before-and-after images of a young man's stellar effort to give his mum a brand new bathroom. Image: Rahul Jalil/Twitter

Source: UGC

He shared the before-and-after pictures on Twitter and the post is going viral with close to 100k likes and 7 000 retweets in just one day.

Take a look at the thumb-stopping post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The comment section is filled with people asking Rahul to renovate their bathrooms too and plenty more jokingly ask to be this young man's second mother. There are also many comments praising his work and asking about the cost of renovations.

@gentlebjgiant:

"If you are to do this for me, how much?"

@mynejas:

"SON!! where have you been, baba? I missed you. Come home."

@emekah_:

"Fixed is too humble, you installed another bathroom."

@sisaBanks:

"Do you need another mother? I can be one too. How much did it cost you?"

@SelinaTour:

"Think you're in the wrong job! My dream home eat your heart out. Mum must be very happy."

@thereal_rayg:

"You are an amazing son. Congrats on meeting your goals!"

@xthemotherland:

"Damn, I'm really an adult 'cause this sexy as hell."

Collen Mashawana is at it again, building a home for Mkhulu Joseph after a lifetime living in abject poverty

In another positive story focusing on home upgrades, YEN.com.gh previously reported on businessman and dedicated philanthropist, Collen Mashawana building a new home for an elderly man, Mkhulu Joseph. Mkhulu lives in a dilapidated shack in Soshanguve with no windows, electricity, water or toilet.

Mashawana is demolishing Mkhulu's old home and plans to move the elderly man into a temporary home while his new one under construction.

You best believe Twitter erupted with support. Here are some of the most heart-warming comments:

@MathebulaMbuso:

"Mr Collen Mashawana, you are great inspiration. Thank you for your contribution, help and faithfulness. We aspire to excel in business so we can help families whom are unable to help themselves like you do. GOD SPEED, SIR."

@Sylvester_Mathe:

"Imagine if that R500 billion was given to you Sir Collen? We would see no shacks and mud house in our rural and Alexander, your generosity is unmatched, prayer for more life and success to you is what we need to share to you. I salute you sir, corrupt ANC councillor never saw mkhulu."

@NLuthada:

"Thank you sir for touching life in action not in promises, may the Lord multiply the fruits of your labour, your pockets should never dry."

Source: Yen