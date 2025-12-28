Ghana football has painfully lost some highly respected football figures in the year 2025

The list of those who have passed includes two iconic personalities from Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko

Two legendary sports journalists, whose voices played a significant role in shaping the nation’s football narrative, are also remembered and honoured

Ghanaian football and sports journalism have endured a year of profound loss in 2025, with the community mourning the passing of at least five highly respected figures.

These losses span iconic Black Stars players, devoted supporters, and influential leaders behind the scenes, leaving a void felt across stadiums, media houses, and grassroots football alike.

YEN.com.gh reflects on five notable personalities whose departures have left a lasting mark on Ghana’s football history.

Wilberforce Kwadwo Mfum (1936–2025)

Wilberforce Mfum, born on August 28, 1936, remains one of Ghana’s most celebrated goal scorers. A star of the historic 1963 Africa Cup of Nations, Mfum formed part of a legendary Black Stars squad alongside Osei Kofi and Aggrey Fynn.

According to Wikipedia, he netted 20 goals in just 26 appearances, cementing his place in national football lore. His talents also took him abroad, including stints in the American Soccer League and appearances at the Olympics.

Mfum passed away on May 11, 2025, at the age of 88, prompting FIFA to honor his legacy with a minute of silence during its 75th Congress.

Francis “Nana Pooley” Frimpong

Nana Pooley was a revered figure among Asante Kotoko supporters, energizing fans with his passionate chants as part of the Supporters’ Communication Team.

According to the BBC, he lost his life on February 2, 2025, after being stabbed during a Premier League match between Nsoatreman and Kotoko at Nana Kronmansah Park.

His dedication to the sport and the stadium experience embodied the spirit of Ghanaian football fandom, and his memory was honored alongside Mfum during FIFA’s Congress tribute.

Jonathan Abbey Pobee

A stalwart of Ghanaian football administration, Jonathan Abbey Pobee, passed away on June 5, 2025.

As founder and long-serving president of Kumasi’s Neoplan Stars FC, he helped elevate the club into the Premier League and nurtured local talent despite challenges, including the controversial 1984 expulsion of the team.

Pobee was also a respected pundit on Angel FM, known for his integrity and advocacy for grassroots football development.

Ackah Anthony

In sports journalism, Ackah Anthony, SWAG’s sixth president (2007–2015), left an indelible mark on Ghanaian sports media. He championed professionalism and innovation in the association, guiding SWAG through transformative years.

Anthony passed on June 21, 2025, at Accra Police Hospital, with the Ghana Football Association praising his dedication to both SWAG and the development of Ghanaian football.

Ebo Quansah

Days after Anthony’s death, the Ghanaian sports world mourned Ebo Quansah, SWAG’s fifth president (2001–2007). With over five decades in the media, Quansah served as Deputy Secretary, Secretary-General, and later President, shaping the nation’s sports journalism and mentoring generations of reporters.

His passing on June 26, 2025, marked the loss of a tireless advocate for excellence in Ghanaian football reporting and media.

Notable deaths in football in 2025

