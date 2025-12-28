Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta surprised fans by leaving out former teammate Lionel Messi when naming his five greatest footballers of all time

Instead, the iconic midfielder picked a former Real Madrid star, and four legendary Spanish midfielders

Iniesta's choices sparked debate, given his long and successful partnership with Messi at Barcelona

Barcelona and Spain icon Andres Iniesta raised eyebrows with his surprising selection of the five greatest footballers in history — and Lionel Messi didn’t make the cut.

Iniesta, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, enjoyed a glittering career filled with domestic and international success.

Andres Iniesta overlooked former teammate Lionel Messi when asked to name the five best players in the history of football.

During his time at Barcelona, he made over 670 appearances and collected nine La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies.

Alongside Xavi and Sergio Busquets, Iniesta formed one of the most legendary midfield trios in football history.

On the international stage, Iniesta’s brilliance helped Spain claim two European Championships and their first-ever World Cup title in 2010, where he famously scored the winning goal in the final.

After a successful stint in Japan with Vissel Kobe and a brief period in the UAE with Emirates Club, the Spanish maestro retired in 2024.

Iniesta names the 5 greatest players

In a recent interview with popular TikToker ofmanny, the 40-year-old was asked to name his top five footballers of all time.

Shockingly, neither his former teammate Lionel Messi nor rival Cristiano Ronaldo made his list.

Instead, in a video shared on social media, Iniesta selected Michael Laudrup, Pep Guardiola, Xavi, David Silva, and Santi Cazorla.

Fans were stunned by the omission of Messi, given their extraordinary partnership at Barcelona and the Argentine’s widely recognised status as one of the greatest players ever.

Iniesta’s choices reflect his appreciation for technical brilliance and creative playmakers, leaving room for plenty of debate among football enthusiasts.

Iniesta's choices sparked debate, given his long and successful partnership with Messi at Barcelona.

What Iniesta said about Laudrup

In a past interview, Iniesta shared that Michael Laudrup was one of his childhood idols, along with Pep Guardiola.

"Michael Laudrup has been my idol since I was a kid. His technique, his elegant style of play, and the way he attacked from midfield always inspired me. I’ve been trying to emulate him since I was little," Iniesta said.

He also praised Guardiola:

"Pep deserves to be on the list too because he was my hero growing up, right alongside Laudrup."

Speaking about his long-time teammate Xavi, Iniesta added:

"I played with Xavi for many years and watched him a lot on TV. He’s my ideal player because of the way he controls games. His ability to deliver precise passes and his leadership on the pitch make him the perfect midfielder in my eyes."

Yaya Toure ignores Messi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Former Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure surprised fans by not naming Lionel Messi as the best player he played alongside in his career.

Toure's big break came at Barcelona in 2007, and he truly hit his stride in 2008 under then-manager Pep Guardiola.

