President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, spent the Christmas holiday in a special way outside the Greater Accra Region.

The first couple enjoyed the festive season in a serene, green environment and spent quality time together.

President Mahama and Lordina spend quality time at Crown Forest Resort during the Christmas holidays. Photo credit: @JDMahama

In a post on X, President Mahama said he and his wife spent the yuletide at Crown Forest Resort in Gomoa Techiam in the Central Region.

“We spent the Christmas holiday at the Crown Forest Resort in Gomoa Techiam in the Central Region. A great eco-tourism destination,” President Mahama wrote.

In a video, President Mahama and Lordina were taken on an eco-tour, during which a guide explained details about the zebras and giraffes in the park.

The couple, dressed in white, appeared relaxed and cheerful. They also shared a selfie taken at the park.

Reactions to Mahama's Christmas holiday fun

@kofi_1982 said:

"The First Family is one of the most beautiful and humble families in Ghana. They chose to spend their holidays in Ghana. rather than Paris or Dubai, unlike 😂yaanom, and that makes it even more admirable. Ghana is proud of you."

@_jhulie_m wrote:

"Inasmuch as promoting our beautiful motherland, sir, please look into galamsey that’s destroying the environment. Thank you 🙏🏾."

@PrempehNanayaa said:

"38% of Ghanaians will think it’s AI."

@crypto_xtrader wrote:

"But I never knew we had giraffe in Ghana ooo."

@Remedy9inety9 said:

"During president mahamas tenure, animals are grazing 24 hours in a 24-hour economy, sleep for 15 mins and continue eating. Eii obesity go catch wanna animals oo."

@madison_ben5 wrote:

"Ghana tourism must get busy in marketing these beautiful forests to the world. Look at the beauty. Our Lovely President is showing the beauty of Ghana."

@mawuliu said:

"The money remained in the country; if it had been the other person, he would have been celebrating with his entire family in the UK or the United States."

@harrybuk wrote:

"I didn't know about this place. Ghana should be promoted beyond Accra for December in Ghana, the urban nightlife can easily be experienced in most other capitals of the world, but it gets monotonous."

