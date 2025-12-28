Aseibu Amanfi: Veteran Highlife Musician Passes Away
- Veteran highlife musician Aseibu Amanfi has sadly passed away after a short illness
- Aseibu Amanfi's close associate confirmed his passing and expressed gratitude for past support
- Following the news, tributes have been pouring in on social media for the highlife veteran
Veteran highlife musician Aseibu Amanfi, known in private life as Kwabena Owusu, has passed away.
Details are sketchy, but reports surfaced online that the renowned highlife passed away this morning, Sunday, December 28, 2025, after a short illness.
Kofi TV first announced the news with an old video of the veteran musician singing one of his classics.
Moments after the news of Aseibu Amanfi's passing went viral, his close associate, Odehyieba Keff, confirmed the sad news in a video.
According to Odehyieba Keff, a guitarist and singer who used to play with Aseibu Amanfi, the highlife veteran had been ill for some time now and had even solicited help online for his upkeep.
"I thank everybody who donated after I called for help for him, and may God bless you, but I am here to announce that we have lost him on this Christmas Sunday. God has called him, and at the appropriate time, we will announce the funeral arrangements," he said.
Aseibu Amanfi was celebrated for several hit songs, including Kakra Bɛka Wo, Bamaso, and Kanawu, among others, which earned him a lasting place in Ghana’s highlife music scene.
