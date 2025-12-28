Tijjani Reijnders carries the name of a Nigerian footballer, though he has no ties to Nigeria nor a Muslim background

His father, Martin Reijnders, was a professional player, and his brother, Eliano, currently plays for PEC Zwolle

Manchester City secured Reijnders's signature on a five-year contract worth £46.5 million, bringing a technically gifted midfielder into Pep Guardiola’s squad

New Manchester City signing Tijjani Reijnders may be a fresh name in the Premier League, but his story is already one of international intrigue and footballing passion.

Born in the Netherlands to a footballing family, Reijnders is the son of former professional player Martin Reijnders and the elder brother of Eliano Reijnders, currently plying his trade at PEC Zwolle.

Tijjani Reijnders of Manchester City. Image credit: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

What immediately draws attention is his first name, Tijjani, which is rare in Dutch football and hints at Nigerian origins. However, Reijnders does not have Nigerian or Muslim roots.

His name is actually a tribute to Nigerian football icon Tijani Babangida. According to family accounts, Reijnders’ parents, both passionate about football, were devoted fans of Babangida during his Ajax days in the late 1990s.

Inspired by Babangida’s explosive pace and flair on the wing, they named their son Tijjani — a heartfelt homage that has now become a fixture in European football, as stated on Manchester City's official website.

Tijani Babangida of Ajax (left) collides with Christian Vieri of Juventus during a UCL semi-final second leg at the Stadio Della Alpi in Turin, Italy. Image credit: Shaun Botterill /Allsport

Source: Getty Images

Before his recent move to England, Reijnders made a name for himself in Serie A with AC Milan. He joined the Italian giants in 2023 and quickly became a key figure in their midfield.

In just two seasons at the San Siro, he made 104 appearances and scored 19 goals, according to Wikipedia.

This marks a remarkable comeback for a player celebrated more for his vision, calmness, and ability to control transitions than for goal-scoring.

Guided by tacticians such as Stefano Pioli and Paulo Fonseca, he developed into a highly versatile midfielder, capable of managing the game’s tempo, slicing through defenses, and moving across the pitch with poise.

Tijjani Reijnders joins Manchester City

On June 11, 2025, Premier League champions Manchester City announced the signing of Tijjani Reijnders on a five-year contract, according to the BBC.

The deal, reportedly worth £46.5 million, reflects City’s ongoing strategy of acquiring technically gifted midfielders capable of thriving in Pep Guardiola’s high-tempo, possession-dominant system.

Tijjani Reijnders' 2025/26 stats

Tijjani Reijnders has been a key figure for Manchester City this season, contributing 3 goals and 6 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

In the Premier League specifically, he has scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists in 16 games, showcasing his ability to make decisive contributions in England’s top flight.

Reijnders’ performances highlight his versatility, work rate, and technical skill, cementing his role as an integral member of Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad and underlining his importance to City’s ambitions both domestically and in European competitions.

