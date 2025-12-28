James Kwesi Appiah made history as Sudan ended their eight-game AFCON winless streak with a 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea

Coco’s late strike secured all three points, keeping Sudan in contention for the second round of the tournament

Equatorial Guinea now face a must-win clash against Algeria to have any chance of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams

James Kwesi Appiah marked a historic moment at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by leading Sudan to a 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, December 28.

In the first-ever AFCON clash between the two nations, Sudan, who have been playing their qualifiers outside the country due to ongoing civil unrest, secured a crucial win that keeps them in strong contention for the second round.

Equatorial Guinea, having suffered a last-minute loss to Burkina Faso in their opening match, will need a major upset against Algeria in their final group-stage game to match Sudan’s 2023 AFCON run to the last 16.

According to the BBC, the match-winning goal came from Coco, who expertly converted a cross past goalkeeper Jesus Owono in the 74th minute, ending Sudan’s eight-game AFCON winless streak, which included a defeat to Algeria just four days earlier.

The encounter was marked by missed opportunities and wayward finishing from both sides, but Coco’s decisive strike proved enough to give the National Thunder the three points.

With the win, Sudan now sit on three points, level with Burkina Faso, who they face in their final group game in Casablanca on Wednesday at 16:00 GMT, and Algeria, who meet Burkina Faso in Rabat later on Sunday at 17:30 GMT.

According to CAF, Equatorial Guinea will also face Algeria in Rabat on Wednesday, a must-win fixture if the National Thunder are to keep their hopes alive of advancing as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.

Kwesi Appiah makes history

Having led Sudan to beat Equatorial Guinea, Kwesi Appiah has now become the first Ghanaian coach to win a game at the Africa Cup of Nations finals with two different countries.

During the 2013 AFCON in South Africa, the former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars player led Ghana to the semi-finals, securing three wins and two draws along the way. However, the Black Stars were eliminated by Burkina Faso in the last four after a penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Appiah is already the first Ghanaian trainer to take charge of two different national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations. The late Cecil Jones Attuquayeffio managed Benin at the 2004 AFCON, but that remained his only appearance at the tournament.

Kwesi Appiah makes big Sudan history

