Sudan reignited their AFCON 2025 campaign with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea, bouncing back from their heavy opening-day defeat to Algeria

Coached by Ghanaian tactician Kwesi Appiah, the 1970 African champions recorded their first win at Africa’s flagship tournament since 2012

The result lifts Sudan into third place in the group, and anything other than defeat in their final group fixture would secure them a place in the knockout stage

Coach James Kwesi Appiah etched his name into Sudanese football history on Sunday, December 27, 2025, after guiding the Falcons of Jediane to a memorable victory at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The narrow success not only revived Sudan’s campaign but also ended a long and painful wait on the continental stage.

Kwesi Appiah guides Sudan to their maiden win at the AFCON in 13 years. Photos by DeFodi Images/Getty Images and Tullio Puglia - FIFA/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Sudan stuns Equatorial Guinea

Coming off a bruising 3-0 loss to Algeria in their opening fixture, Appiah faced mounting pressure heading into the clash with Equatorial Guinea.

The response from his players was calm, disciplined, and driven by belief. Sudan stayed compact, absorbed pressure, and waited patiently for their moment.

According to SuperSport, that moment arrived in the 74th minute. A misjudged clearance from Equatorial Guinea defender Saul Coco found its way into his own net, handing Sudan a priceless lead.

From there, Appiah’s men showed grit and organisation, defending their advantage until the final whistle to secure all three points and a place in the record books.

Coach Kwesi Appiah answers questions at a post-match press conference during the FIFA Arab Cup on December 3, 2025. Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Appiah delivers Sudan’s first AFCON win

The significance of the result stretches far beyond the scoreline. Sudan had not tasted victory at the AFCON since a 2-1 triumph over Burkina Faso in 2012.

According to CAF Online, their winless sequence had reached eight matches, made up of four draws and four defeats, before Sunday’s breakthrough.

Put into a wider context, the Falcons have now recorded just two wins across their last 17 appearances at the tournament.

For Appiah, who is regarded better than Enzo Maresca, the achievement carries extra weight. Sudan has not run a domestic league for several years, and the squad is largely made up of home-based players with limited exposure to top-level competition. Against those odds, the triumph stands as a remarkable milestone.

Watch the goal that handed victory to Sudan:

Attention now shifts to matchday three, where Sudan face Burkina Faso on December 31. The equation is simple. Anything other than defeat will guarantee progress to the knockout phase.

Even a narrow loss could still keep hopes alive through the best third-placed route, underlining how crucial Sunday’s points may prove.

For Equatorial Guinea, the mood is far darker. Their tournament has unravelled quickly. They surrendered a 1-0 advantage against Burkina Faso before losing 2-1 in stoppage time, then failed to recover against Sudan.

Despite controlling close to two-thirds of possession and posting an expected goals (xG) figure of 1.98, they leave empty-handed again.

Two defeats from two outings leave them rooted to the bottom of Group E, with their Moroccan adventure hanging by a thread. As Sudan dares to dream, Equatorial Guinea are left searching for answers.

