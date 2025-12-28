The Central East Regional Command deployed over 50 police officers and security personnel in the Gomoa Nyanyano area

The heavy police presence was to restore law and order after two chieftancy factions clashed, leading to two being injured

Two people have been injured following a clash between rival factions over a renewed chieftaincy dispute at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The violent incident occurred on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

The Gomoa Nyanyano area has been grappling with chieftaincy issues following the death of their chief, Nana Obeng Wiabo, about five years ago. There have been unresolved disputes among rival factions for several years.

According to the police, one faction organised a float, and when the procession reached Gomoa Nyanyano, the opposing faction mobilised and blocked the Gomoa Nyanyano road to prevent it. This action led to a clash, with violence erupting in front of the Gomoa Nyanyano chief’s palace.

Police take over Gomoa Nyanyano

Security was immediately beefed up in the area to prevent further injuries and destruction. The Central East Regional Command deployed over 50 police officers and other security personnel to maintain law and order.

The officers restored calm and took control of the township.

