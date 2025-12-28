Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has gone viral after videos of his sister Veronica Addo's wedding surfaced online.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The beautiful bride looked elegant in a stylish ensemble as she walked down the aisle. Sarkodie's sister tied the knot in a glamorous traditional ceremony attended by family, friends, and celebrities.

Veronica Addo: First Video of Sarkodie’s Bride Emerges from Glamorous Wedding

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie’s sister marries in a beautiful ceremony

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie’s gorgeous sister, Veronica Addo, looked magnificent in a structured kente gown for her traditional wedding shoot.

She turned heads in a strapless, form-fitting, corseted kente gown that flaunted her curves as she posed for the cameras.

The celebrity bride styled her hair in a side-parted, coiled, shoulder-length look and wore flawless makeup for her bridal glam.

She accessorised with gold drop earrings and a matching bracelet as she married the love of her life. The BET award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, looked dashing in a colourful kente wrap as the family danced to Yesu Adi Nkunim by KODA.

The TikTok video of Sarkodie and his sister dancing is below:

Sarkodie storms sister’s wedding in kaftan

Sarkodie stole the spotlight at the wedding in a custom-made, three-piece ensemble, which sparked debate online.

He looked visibly tired after performing at several concerts throughout the festive season. His wife, Tracy Sarkcess, looked effortlessly chic in a simple one-handed white dress, which she flaunted as she modelled in designer high heels.

The celebrity mom wore a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and flawless makeup, which made her melanin-rich skin glow. She completed her elegant look with gold earrings to elevate her classy appearance.

The TikTok video of Sarkodie and his wife at Veronica Addo's wedding is below:

King Promise Performs at Veronica Addo’s Wedding

2025 Artist of the Year, King Promise, wowed guests at the wedding with his electrifying performance. As usual, he looked dapper in a white designer top and black trousers.

The popular male style influencer paired his outfit with black boots that complemented his overall look.

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie impressed fans online as he showed off his new moves at the star-studded event on December 27, 2025.

Ghanaian bride Veronica Addo proved she has a high fashion sense as she wore a glittering long-sleeve gown designed with embellishments.

The TikTok video of Sarkodie dancing at his sister's wedding is below:\

Ebo Noah introduces Sarkodie at Rapperholic

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian prophet Ebo Noah, who attended the 2025 Rapperholic in his signature ensemble.

The social media personality had the rare opportunity to introduce Sarkodie at the star-studded event on December 25, 2025.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after they watched the video on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh