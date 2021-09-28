A video making rounds on social media has shown a livid man almost attacking another man

The story that accompanied the video indicated that the attacker was a married man whose wife cheated on him with the other guy

Police arrived at the scene to restore calm and also arrest the attacker

A new video making rounds online believed to be emanating from the Ashanti region of Ghana has shown one man attacking another with a cutlass while in traffic.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a man clad in red cloth approached a V8 Land Cruiser while in traffic.

He was seen walking toward the driver's side and after speaking a few words, pulled out a cutlass from his cloth.

Angry GH husband chases rich 'small boy' who allegedly slept with his wife in video.

The livid man launched what looked like an attack on the person in the driver's seat of the Land Cruiser.

Out of fear, the person in the driver's seat stopped the car, pulled out the car key and took to his heels as it appeared his attacker missed the target.

A commotion ensued as the man in the cloth chased the man in the V8 in the middle of the busy road with the sole aim of harming him.

However, some police personnel who were not too far from the place the incident happened noticed a build in traffic and decided to find out what was happening.

Upon getting there, the police saw the two men and without waiting to hear an explanation, disarmed the man with the cutlass and subsequently detained him after handcuffing him.

The security personnel also detained the driver of the Land Cruiser who was trying to keep some distance between himself and the livid man.

The back story to the attack alleged that the driver of the Land Cruiser had slept with the wife of the man in the cloth, leading to the altercation.

Some people were heard in the video asking the man in the cloth to calm down since attacking the 'V8' man was not going to solve the problem.

