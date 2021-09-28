A groom and his brother have social media users laughing after the young brother dressed up as a bride on the big day

It seems the bride wanted to help calm her future hubby's nerves with a good laugh

Many headed to the comments section and many people were definitely feeling the sweet moment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A picture of a groom and his brother laughing on his wedding day has many feeling sentimental for more reasons than one.

A picture of a groom and his brother in a wedding dress has social media users in absolute stitches. Images: @GeeSweetYeeks/Twitter

Source: UGC

It seems the bride tried to calm her future husband's nerves with the huge surprise, dressing her future-brother in law up in a wedding dress. The groom expected to see the bride for the first time, but instead, his brother came out.

This is relationship goals!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

YEN.com.gh compiled some of our favourite reactions to the post below:

Lezzy M. Macuve said:

"The dudes can act haha."

Mangaka Makhakhe said:

"I love this."

Takudzwa J Mabvura said:

"I did it to my brother last week, now I just woke up from the comma."

Nkateko Mabobo said:

"See what I mean - family is important at all times."

Bright MaXaba Xaba said:

"Ncoooooooh love this."

Sii Ya Nda said:

"HAHA legendary."

Video of drunk groom has many in stitches: #BachelorPartyGoneWrong

In related news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a super buzzed groom has social media users laughing after arriving drunk on his wedding day. The man was so jacked up he could not even stand up straight next to his bride, needing the help of one very loyal friend to keep from falling at the altar.

Social media users are speculating the hilarious incident could have been the consequences of one very lit bachelor party.

Heading online, @Ponagatso_ shared the funny clip.

"This gang is dramatic," he captioned the post.

It seems social media users definitely felt sorry for the unsuspecting bride, who just stood at the altar in disbelief. Her groom was so buzzed up he could not even get the ring on her finger - every little girl's dream moment.

Locals headed to the comments section and shared their silly reactions.

Check out some of the comments below:

Ponagatso_ said:

"Ka bachelor party re mofa dilo ka moka. Patje, Gordons le di cherry."

@Tshepo43746387 said:

"This one will hear about his wedding from rumours, otla kwa ka mabarebare, he was not even there."

@KholekaSegobae1 said:

"Why is the best man wearing an Adidas jersey, what's going on here."

@chideign_1810

"Run girl. Your life will be in hell if you don't."

@khazworldwide

"I'm pulling up with this vibe on the day."

@bedrumgangsta

"What happens in Vegas..."

Source: Yen