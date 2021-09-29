SIM card re-registration has today, Friday, October 1, began across the country

Unregistered numbers will be blocked after March 2022

Individuals need the Ghana card to be able to re-register their Simcards

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Accra - Mobile SIM card re-registration has begun across the country today, Friday, October 1, 2021.

The exercise which is expected to last for six months, ending on March 31, 2022.

In a report filed by Citinews, the registration is aimed at riding the country’s cyberspace of fraudsters.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekurful Photo credit: Ursula Owusu

Source: Facebook

It will also help monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

SIM card users will require the National Identification card also known as Ghana card to be able to register their SIM cards.

SIM re-registration steps

First individuals are to dial the short code *404#, enter the Ghana Card pin without the hyphens,

Proceed to confirm the Ghana Card pin, enter surname, enter the first name(s)

Enter Date of Birth (Format: DDMMYYYY)

Select Sex

Confirm Details

Submit Details Provided After Confirmation

Individuals who register successfully are to note that if the process is successful, they will get a confirmation message with a unique code.

If unsuccessful due to wrong details, individuals have three attempts to answer security questions to be able to register again.

A second stage of the registration process will require that users visit the office of their telecom service providers.

Unregistered Sim cards to be blocked by March 2022

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Minister for Communication, Ursula 0wusu-Ekurful, announced that all sim cards that are not re-registered by March 31, 2021, will be barred.

According to her, starting October 1, 2021, all sim cards need to be re-registered.

The exercise, according to Ursula Owusu, is going to span over a six month period in order for a lot of people to register

She added that only Ghana Cards will be used for the registration of SIM cards of Citizens, foreign residents, and foreigners staying in Ghana for more than 90 days.

In the case of foreigners staying in Ghana for less than 90 days, a valid passport or other travel document is required.

Source: Yen Newspaper