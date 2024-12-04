The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has condemned Lydia Seyram Alhassan's distribution of meals to special voters

The Commissioner of CHRAJ, Dr Joseph Whittal, explained that her action was tantamount to corruption

He also expressed concern at the involvement of security service personnel in the "corruption" act

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, continues to suffer condemnation for distributing food to special voters during the special voting exercise on December 2.

The latest to condemn her action is the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

The CHRAJ boss, Dr Joseph Whittal, says Lydia Alhassan's antics at the special voting centre were tantamount to corruption.

CHRAJ said the MP's actions amount to corruption and should not be encouraged.

Dr Joseph Whittal, the CHRAJ Commissioner, told journalists that the MPs' actions were wrong. Distributing food to people in a queue to vote raised ethical and integrity concerns.

He also expressed concern that security officials were involved in the incident. He believes they should have known better than to accept the food being distributed.

“We have always assumed that that will not be the case,” he said.

He stated that even security officials falling victim to electoral corruption is a major concern that must be appropriately planned for in the next elections.

Maa Lydia defends her actions

After earlier denying her presence on campus and claims of distributing food to voters in queues, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon eventually came clean.

Lydia Seyram Alhassan defended her actions after being shown irrefutable video evidence of her distributing the cooked meals to special voters on December 2 at the Legon Police Station Special Voting Centre.

Lydia Alhassan, responding to critics, stated that she did not bear any ill intentions by distributing meals to voters.

The lawmaker claimed that her actions were driven by compassion and she did not intend to sway voters’ decisions.

During the interview, she explained that a voter lined up in the queue had requested water. Realising there was a need for refreshments, she, aided by members of her camp, embarked on providing such to her constituents.

She vehemently brushed off claims that she was trying to influence voters’ choices.

Dumelo drags Lydia to OSP

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo dragged Lydia Seyram Alhassan to the Special Prosecutor over food distribution at a polling station during the special voting.

Dumelo said Maa Lydia's action was an affront to certain criminal and electoral laws and must be dealt with accordingly.

The actor-turned-politician also provided what he alleged to be further evidence of Maa Lydia plotting to buy votes on the main election day.

