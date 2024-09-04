The Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice and legislators will not be allowed to lawfully use sirens

Some legislators expressed reservations about the exclusion of the Speaker of Parliament from the instrument

Parliament withdrew an earlier version of the instrument because of an uproar over the inclusion of legislators

The Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice and Members of Parliament will not be allowed to lawfully use sirens and be exempted from speed limits per a new legislative instrument seeking to amend the Road Traffic Regulations.

The Road and Traffic (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 Legal Instrument has been re-laid in Parliament.

The instrument, which becomes law after 21 days, will allow the President and the Vice President, as well as the police and ambulance service, to use sirens.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, and the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, questioned the Speaker of Parliament's exclusion during the sitting.

In July, Parliament withdrew an earlier version of the instrument because of an uproar over the inclusion of legislators.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, withdrew the Legislative Instrument on behalf of the Minister for Transport.

NDC MP takes responsibility

Dominic Ayine, Chairman of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament, has taken responsibility for the earlier legislative instrument seeking to amend the Road Traffic Regulations.

Ayine, also the Bolgatanga East MP, has stressed that the transport ministry was not required to issue compulsory directives, which eventually led to the related legislative instrument.

At the time, the Speaker of Parliament also claimed he was unaware of the possible legislation allowing ministers and MPs to use sirens and exempting them from speed limits.

