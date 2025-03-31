Top 5 Black Stars Players Who Could Win Trophies With Their Clubs This Season

There are several Ghanaian players abroad who are unlikely to win the biggest trophies in Europe in 2024/25

The 2024-2025 football season has been filled with excitement for many Ghanaian players plying their trade across Europe and the Ghana Premier League, and here, we put the spotlight on the Ghanaian players who are likely to finish the season with at least a club trophy.

As the season approaches its climax, some Black Stars players stand a chance, albeit a very small possibility of winning significant silverware with their football clubs. From top European leagues to domestic cups, several Ghanaian stars are poised for potential success.

The top 5 Black Stars players who could win club trophies in 2024/25 season includes Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Lyon's Ernest Appiah Nuamah.

Source: Getty Images

In this article, we will focus on five Black Stars players who could clinch trophies with their respective teams this season after some of these player received high rankings in the recent World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

1. Benjamin Asare – Hearts of Oak

The Phobian goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, has made an impressive impact both domestically and internationally. Asare, who earned his first call-up to the Black Stars during the recent World Cup qualifiers, has been a vital figure for Aboubakar Ouattara's side. After debuting with a 5-0 win over Chad, Benjamin Asare helped Ghana secure another 3-0 victory against Madagascar, keeping clean sheets in both encounters. His performances have earned him the starting spot for Ghana, and it is hoped that his confidence translate well into his club performances.

In the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak currently sit in 4th place with 37 points, just five behind league leaders Asante Kotoko. While the Phobians have some ground to cover, they are still very much in the title race, with their sights set on securing the GPL title.

2. Alexander Djiku – Fenerbahçe (Turkey)

Central defender Alexander Djiku is another Black Stars player who has a legitimate chance of winning silverware this season. The towering defender is a key part of Fenerbahçe’s defense in the Turkish Süper Lig. Fenerbahçe, managed by legendary coach José Mourinho, are currently second in the league with 65 points, just six points behind leaders Galatasaray. Although it is unlikely Fenerbahçe will catch up to Galatasaray in the race for the league title, they have a strong chance of winning the Turkish Cup.

Fenerbahçe will face their fierce rivals, Galatasaray, in the quarterfinals of the Turkish Cup on April 2nd. If Djiku and his team manage to overcome their opponents, they will move closer to clinching a prestigious domestic trophy. The Turkish Cup would be a valuable addition to Djiku's trophy cabinet and would be an exciting achievement in his career.

3. Thomas Partey – Arsenal (England)

Arguably the most well-known Black Stars player on this list, Thomas Partey has been crucial to Arsenal's 2024/25 season. Arsenal are currently second in the English Premier League, just two points behind leaders Liverpool. While it seems unlikely that Arsenal will catch up to Liverpool for the league title, their realistic chance of winning a trophy this season lies in the UEFA Champions League.

Partey and Arsenal are set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, with the tie offering a golden opportunity for the club to progress to the semifinals. If Arsenal can eliminate the Spanish giants, they will find themselves just a few steps away from reaching the final, and potentially lifting the coveted European trophy. With the potential to make history and add to Arsenal’s 14 FA Cups, a Champions League win would be a massive achievement for both Partey and the club.

4. Jonas Adjetey – FC Basel (Switzerland)

The central defender for Swiss club FC Basel is another Black Stars player who has an excellent chance of winning silverware this season. Although Adjetey is not a regular starter for Ghana’s national football team, his club form and the position of Basel in the Swiss Super League suggest that he could be lifting a trophy before the season concludes. Basel sit second in the league with 49 points, just two points behind leaders Servette, with only four games left before the season ends.

Ghana international defender Jonas Adjetey of FC Basel (left) challenges an opponent in a Swiss League match. Image credit: @chazzurri

Source: Twitter

While the league title is still within reach for Basel, their immediate focus will be on the Swiss Cup. The club has made it to the semifinals and will face Lausanne on April 26th. If Basel can win this fixture and progress to the final, they stand a solid chance of clinching the trophy. Adjetey may not have been a regular starter for the Black Stars of Ghana, but winning a trophy with Basel could serve as an important milestone in his career.

5. Ernest Appiah Nuamah – Lyon (France)

Ernest Appiah Nuamah has had a mixed season with his club, but he still has a chance to add silverware to his name. Although Lyon is currently out of the Coupe de France and the Ligue 1 title is out of reach, the French club is still in the race for the Europa League. Lyon will face Premier League side Manchester United in the quarterfinals of the competition, and if they manage to overcome the Red Devils, they will move closer to securing the prestigious European trophy.

Winning the Europa League would be a significant achievement for Lyon, especially considering the fierce competition from across Europe. For Nuamah, this would not only be a career-defining moment but also a major milestone for a club that has struggled in recent seasons.

