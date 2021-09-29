A Ghanaian mother of triplets, Madam Vivian, has disclosed the father of her babies has abandoned them

She revealed that she lost one of the babies due to ill health because she couldn't afford to take the baby to a hospital

Vivian says one of the remaining two is unwell and needs urgent medical attention or may suffer the same fate

She appealed for financial assistance for their hospital bills and upkeep

A Ghanaian new mother, Madam Vivian, is in dire straits after being abandoned by the father of her children after she gave birth to preterm triplets.

Vivian, domiciled in a village in the Central Region, disclosed that the father of the triplets rejected them after he found out the babies were delivered prematurely.

She told Etwerso Hemaa that she lost one of the babies due to ill health because she couldn't afford to take the baby to the hospital.

Current situation

Madam Vivian mentioned that her mother has been providing for their upkeep, but that has not been enough.

''I gave birth to the babies prematurely. When their father came to see them, he said they were too small and abandoned them. When I call him, he insults me and says he doesn't like them.

''Since I gave birth, my mother has been the person supporting us. When she goes out, she returns with whatever she gets home for our upkeep, but it's not enough,'' she said.

How one of the triplets died

When asked how one of the babies died, Vivian said,

''When we got home, she fell sick but I didn't have money to take her to the hospital and she died as a result.

''At the moment, one of them is also sick and I have to take the baby to the hospital, but I don't have money,'' she said.

According to Vivian, she is yet to settle the hospital bills following her operation at the hospital, revealing she can't afford to pay because of financial constraints.

Vivian is asking for financial assistance from the public to pay hospital bills and fend for the babies. Please donate to Mobile Money Number 0558678554 (Odiffour venture ventures Freda Oppong Mother).

Watch the video below:

