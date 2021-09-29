A young musician, Gibril Mansaray, has recalled how he returned from the US to Ghana and discovered their caretaker had allegedly married his father

A young musician, Gibril Mansaray, has recounted how he returned from the United States to Ghana and discovered their caretaker had allegedly married his father and owned their house.

Mansaray moved to the US in 2001 to study and pursue his music career and recalls putting a lot of passion into his work in finance and sales.

He revealed that he experienced turbulent times combining work, studying for his economics degree, and music career.

Man Returns to Gh 17 Years Later to Find Out Caretaker had 'Married' his Dad and Owns their House. Photo credit: Ameyaw Debrah

Combining school, work, and music career

Mansaray told Ameyaw Debrah that there wasn't enough time to fully balance the degree, work, his music career, and finding a way to return to Ghana.

At the time, he faced another challenge when the United States Department of Homeland Security picked him up whilst he was in the process of naturalising to achieve full citizen status in the US.

''I spent a year in prison in the US ... But God being so good that year, I was able to reconnect with Islam,'' he said.

With that reconnection, he came out from incarceration more disciplined, alert, focused and used that energy to push his music career forward.

Releasing his debut single

Mansaray relocated from Jersey City to Brooklyn, where he collaborated with M1 (Dead Prez) on his debut single, Streets of Africa. He later released another single with Ghanaian rapper Reggie Rockstone.

While in the process of being deported from the US to Ghana, he received a call one morning that his father had passed away.

''One day, I was with my supervision officer early in the morning, and I got a phone call from my family in Ghana that my father had passed. That news triggered a whole different face of my life. My father, the late Mr Mansaray, passed in 2017, so I knew the homecoming was around the corner.

''I wasn't able to make arrangements to come for his funeral, which was held in Sierra Leone where he's from and buried. I started arranging to come to Ghana from there,'' he recalled.

Coming to Ghana

Mansaray arrived in Ghana to discover that his father's house was for sale after the caretaker took over the property after his father's demise.

He was later informed about the development after he was arrested for attempting to gain access to his father's house.

He recalled being told by the caretaker that she had married his late father and was entitled to part of the property.

After gaining access to the alleged marriage certificate between his later father and the caretaker, Mansaray challenged its legitimacy. He then travelled to Sierra Leone for his father's legal will and returned to reclaim his father's property.

Watch the video below:

