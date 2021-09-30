Man Catches Wife with His Friend, Demands to be Paid Ghc13k

A video of a man busting his wife cheating with his pal has gone viral

Issa Kasili caught Mayombi Mwela with his wife at a guest house in Tanzania and promptly dumped her

Kasili told Mayombi to take her as a wife and demanded to be paid Ghc13,000

What would you do if you caught your lover and friend in a compromising situation?

Well, a Tanzanian man who recently found his wife cheating with his friend demanded to be paid.

According to EA TV, Issa Kasili, a Tanzanian businessman from Mpimbwe, caught his wife cheating on him with his pal, Mayombi Mwela.

He caught the two at a guest house and afterwards demanded to be paid Ghc13,000.

A video of Kasili confronting the duo in a guest house has gone viral on social media. A furious Kasili was heard reprimanding Mayombi for the act.

“You have slept with my wife Mayombi, you have fulfilled what you set out to do.”

Kasili further said that he had one child with the woman before promptly dumping her.

Demands to be paid

“You delivered a child for me and now you think you are untouchable. Our marriage is over from now,” he said.

Kasili then told Mayombi to take the woman as his wife before demanding to be paid.

“Pay me back my expenses and take her, she is now your wife,” he said.

According to reports, Mayombi promptly paid Kasili the amount he asked for.

Social media reactions

The saga lit up social media, and netizens reacted by writing:

@yonfaisu:

“What is happening in this country?’

@eva_vani9:

“I have never seen two people busted cheating act so cool. They seem unbothered.”

@ms_deetowo:

“Mayombi seems stress-free. Young boys, look for money.”

@morfanalex:

“Mayombi is very dangerous person.”

@fatmaissa642:

“Mayombi just found himself a new wife.”

Taking legal action

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Anthony Chijioke went on Facebook to reveal how his colleague and friend conspired to steal his wife.

Chijoke, a doctor, said that the same friend who congratulated him when he married took his wife to Dubai and Abuja, where they slept with each other for weeks.

He said that he would be taking legal action against the man claiming his marriage was illegitimate.

To counter this, Chijoke shared his marriage certificate online.

