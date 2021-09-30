Manchester United on Wednesday night, September 29, defeated Spanish side Villarreal 2-1 in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner for Manchester United in this game and ran to David de Gea after the battle

The Portugal international was impressed with how the Spaniard denied the visitors many times at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo was full of praise for goalkeeper David de Gea following his incredible saves for Manchester United on Wednesday night, September 29, in their Champions League win over Villarreal.

Villarreal wanted to cause another pain for Manchester United fans at Old Trafford as they scored the first goal in this encounter, but the Red Devils came back to win the tie 2-1.

The former Real Madrid star once again proved that he is one of the best forwards in the world as his goal helped Manchester United to beat Villarreal at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo runs to David De Gea after win over Villarreal. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

United fans everywhere in the world were very happy to see Cristiano Ronaldo netting the winner against Villarreal who thought they would get a draw.

According to the report on UK Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo ran to goalkeeper David de Gea to salute him for the six saves he made against Villarreal.

Manchester United coach Ole Solskjaer also hailed David De Gea after the encounter describing the Spaniard as the best goalkeeper in the world.

Ole Solskjaer's reaction

"Thankfully we had the best goalkeeper in the world tonight- David was fantastic and deserved to be Man of the Match.

"He saved us, we have to be realistic and say that.

“We all know the Champions League at Old Trafford is magic, and sometimes that history can help us.''

Rio Ferdinand discloses what Cristiano Ronaldo said after Villarreal win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he did not play very well for Manchester United in their Champions League game against Villarreal, but the forward added that he knew he would score.

After losing their first game in the Champions League against Young Boys which was a painful defeat, Manchester United bounced back to winning ways on Wednesday night, September 29

However, the win they got against Villarreal was not an easy one as the Premier League giants had to fight until the death before getting the winner thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Villarreal traveled to Old Trafford with the hopes of them getting a nice result against Manchester United and they tried all their best not to lose the Champions League tie.

