Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced in the second half in Manchester United's Premier League draw against Everton

The Portugal international was said to be livid with Ole Solskjaer's decision to start him from the bench

Ronaldo then refused to post any message to Manchester United fans on social media after the Premier League tie

Cristiano Ronaldo so far this season at Manchester United has made an habit of posting messages to the Red Devils' fans after a match whether the has lost or won.

But the Portugal international refused to do so after Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Everton in which Solskjaer refused to start the former Real Madrid star.

Ole Solskjaer who is the coach of Manchester United decided to start Anthony Martial ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Frenchman even got the goal for the Old Trafford landlords.

Despite coming on in the second half against Everton, Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to score for Manchester United as the Premier League encounter ended in 1-1 draw.

According to the report on Mirror and Daily Express, Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy with Ole Solskjaer putting him on the bench as he actually wanted to start the game.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star has been noticeably silent about the draw with Everton on his social media profiles, breaking the trend he has set since returning to United.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be traveling to Leicester to face the Foxes in their next Premier League tie which is expected to be another tough one.

Sir Alex Ferguson not happy with Solskjaer benching Ronaldo against Everton

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has aimed a dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the bench against Everton.

Ronaldo came on as a substitute in the 57th minute when United were 1-0 ahead, but the Toffees equalised courtesy Andros Townsend as the match ended 1-1.

And Ferguson seemed to have criticised Solskjaer for limiting Ronaldo to the bench as the legendary former tactician shared a conversation with mixed martial arts superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson who remains United’s most successful manager, commented that "you should always start with your best players" in reference to Ronaldo's diminished role.

