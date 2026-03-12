FIFA would have full discretion if Iran national football team decides to withdraw from the 2026 World Cup

Iran’s participation in the tournament has been thrown into doubt despite already qualifying for the competition

The team was scheduled to face Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand in the group stage if they take part

Former FIFA Director of Football Regulatory James Kitching has outlined the potential consequences Iran national football team could face if the country officially withdraws from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated after a joint military strike by the United States and Israel on 28 February reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

The punishment Iran may face for boycotting World Cup

Iran later launched retaliatory strikes targeting several countries across the region, including Israel, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Cyprus.

The unrest has also begun affecting sport. Seven members of Iran’s women’s national football team were granted asylum following the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia, although one player later reversed her decision and returned to Iran.

Uncertainty also surrounds the participation of the Iran men’s national team at the 2026 World Cup, despite the nation already securing qualification.

Iran are currently scheduled to play all their group matches in the United States against Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

However, it remains unclear whether they will take part. Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donyamali told IRIB Sports Network that the country currently lacks the conditions to participate in the tournament.

His comments followed remarks from Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, who revealed that Donald Trump had said Iran would be “welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States” after a preparation meeting on Wednesday, 11 March.

Iran to face sanction for boycotting World Cup

If Iran ultimately boycotts the tournament, which will be co-hosted by United States, Mexico and Canada, they could potentially face sanctions, according to Kitching.

Speaking to Reuters, Kitching explained:

“There’s no modern precedent for this and, according to FIFA’s own tournament regulations, they have full discretion to do whatever they want in the case of a team withdrawing.

“That means, for example, a team that withdraws wouldn’t have to be replaced by a team from the same confederation, or even replaced at all. Whether either of those scenarios would be politically tenable is a different question.

“The tournament regulations also provide disciplinary sanctions for any federation whose team withdraws. However, if Iran withdrew for any reason related to this current conflict, I doubt FIFA would impose any sanctions given the circumstances.”

Although Kitching believes sanctions are unlikely, official World Cup regulations state that any participating member association that withdraws from the tournament at least 30 days before the opening match can be fined a minimum of 250,000 Swiss francs by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

If a team withdraws fewer than 30 days before the start of the competition, the minimum fine increases to 500,000 Swiss francs.

Any federation that pulls out would also be required to reimburse preparation funds and other tournament-related payments received from FIFA.

Iran’s opening match at the tournament is currently scheduled to take place against New Zealand in California on 16 June

