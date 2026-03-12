The Ministry of Health has suspended the Principal of the Nkanchina College of Nursing, Fredrick Anaba, over the alleged over-admission of students

The decision follows a query issued on February 19, 2026, regarding the institution’s 2025/2026 admissions

The ministry says a comprehensive administrative investigation is underway to establish the full facts of the matter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Principal of the Nkanchina College of Nursing in the Northern Region of Ghana, Fredrick Anaba, has been suspended over the alleged over-admission of students and the introduction of unauthorised academic programmes.

The Ministry of Health announced this in a press statement issued on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, orders the suspension of the principal for the Nkanchina Nursing College. Photo credit: Kwabena Mintah Akandoh/Facebook.

Source: UGC

According to the ministry’s press release, Anaba's suspension will remain in force pending a comprehensive administrative investigation into the case.

Signed by Isaac Ofei Baah, the Head of Public Relations at the ministry, the statement said the decision follows a query issued to the principal on February 19, 2026, regarding the 2025/2026 admissions to the institution.

The ministry said it reviewed the response submitted by Anaba and came to the conclusion that a full investigation was necessary to unravel the facts surrounding the case.

“The Ministry of Health has suspended the Principal of the College of Nursing, Nkanchina, Mr Fredrick Anaba, with immediate effect pending a comprehensive administrative investigation into the alleged over-admission of students and the unauthorised introduction of new academic programmes,” the statement read.

Health Ministry explains decision to suspend Anaba

“The decision follows a query issued by the Ministry on 19 February 2026 concerning the 2025/2026 admissions into the institution. After reviewing the response submitted by the Principal, the Ministry determined that a full investigation is necessary to establish the facts surrounding the matter,” it added.

Following the suspension, the Health Ministry has directed Anaba to hand over the administration and management of the college to the Acting Vice Principal to ensure the smooth running of the institution.

The ministry further reiterated its commitment to upholding strict compliance with admission quotas and approved academic programmes.

“In the interim, Mr Anaba has been directed to hand over the administration and management of the college to the Acting Vice Principal to ensure the smooth running of the institution,” it stated.

“The Ministry of Health remains committed to upholding strict compliance with admission quotas and approved academic programmes across all health training institutions. Further updates will be provided upon completion of the investigation,” it added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Nkanchina Nursing College Principal suspension

Ghanaians have reacted to the suspension of the Principal of the Nkanchina Nursing College. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the comments below:

@Etung Desmond said:

"A comprehensive audit of the results of the students admitted ,especially in the north here we called them Sunyani Results ."

@Filler Ellembelle also said:

"A lot of parents are complaining of the same situation in other districts so let the national security investigate all the schools."

@Buzz GH commented:

"Very good...some principals may have escaped in the past but don't allow these ones at post now. They give u qouta and then u go and do over admissions and then turn around to blame government for not being able to absorb them when they finish."

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, orders the suspension of the principal for the Nalerigu Nurses and Midwifery College. Photo credit: Kwabena Mintah Akandoh/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Principal of Nalerigu Nursing College suspended

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, had ordered the suspension of the principal of the Nalerigu Nurses and Midwifery Training College

This decisive action followed the minister’s tour of health facilities and training institutions in the Upper East, North-East, and Northern Regions.

The Health Ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and strict adherence to the admission protocols.

Source: YEN.com.gh