An old video from Akua GMB's birthday party organised by Dr Kwaku Oteng in 2018 has resurfaced

The video showed Tracey Boakye, who has now fallen out with Akua, performing Ebony's sponsor at the party

Many social media users have been surprised and expressed caution about friendships

Actress Tracey Boakye and former beauty queen Akua GMB may be sworn enemies now but there was a time that they were very good friends.

A video has popped up showing one of the good moments Tracey and Akua had as friends before falling out.

The video is from the lavish birthday party of Akua GMB which was organised for her by her then-husband, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

The party which came off in 2018 had many popular people in attendance and Tracey happened to be one of them.

In the video which was posted online by Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa, Tracey was seen performing Ebony's smash hit, Sponsor.

At a point, Akua and Kwaku Oteng were seen on the dancefloor and later cutting the birthday cake.

Watch the video as shared below:

Video stirs reactions

The video, after it was shared online, has stirred loads of reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

For many people, the choice of song for Tracey's performance was not appropriate and should have hinted Akua. Others also think that Tracey's behaviour gives meaning to the popular Twi proverb which goes like 'the insect that will bite you will always come from your cloth'.

anijay_collections said:

"Why do you sing this song on your friend's birthday whilst the husband is there, the song was like reflecting on whatever Akua told her abt her marriage, but in life, we learn from our mistakes."

adwoanana1clothingonline said:

Kwaku oteng was like , akua wagyimiee oooo

oppongagyeisandra said:

Even if u are suppose to sing is dis song u hve to choose•c papa no happy,Akua is blind oww poor girl.

gh_mouthpiece_ba said:

"Suro nnipa."

serwah_obaapa said:

"I now understand the song and the reason why she sang that"

Akua GMB shows off her plush bedroom

Meanwhile, Akua GMB recently shared a new video showing off her plush-looking bedroom.

The video showed Akua goofing around in the room while one of her sons looked on and laughed.

The video comes after she was mocked by Tracey Boakye and her friends, Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah.

