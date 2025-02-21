A video of Ghanaian singer Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame has triggered conversations about the veteran singer

The Komi ke Kena hitmaker was spotted in the Cetahir Mission church leading praises in his native language, Ga

His performance intrigued scores of fans, considering his hiatus from the music industry

Ghanaian singer Prince Bright, one-half of the renowned Buk Bak group, was seen leading praises in church.

In a video which has popped up online, the singer was adorned in the official Zetahir Mission's 50th-anniversary cloth as he led the congregation.

The Zetahir Mission is an unconventional religious movement rooted in both Christianity and Islam.

Followers receive Islamic teachings on Fridays and Christian teachings on Sundays. During service, those with Christian backgrounds sit on chairs and pews, while those of Muslim origin sit on mats. Children are also taught to read both the Quran and the Bible.

The church doesn't celebrate Christmas and believes the death of Jesus Christ is not a blessing but an event that made God angry because Christ was killed.

It's unclear if the renowned singer is a member of the church. However, Prince Bright's performance triggered memories of the Buk Bak legacy as well as conversations about his whereabouts.

Where is Prince Bright?

Prince Bright's career took a nose dive when his partner Ronnie Coaches died in 2013 after he was hospitalised for heart-related issues.

In 2023, he commemorated the 10th anniversary of the passing of his former bandmate with a new release, Thunder. He said,

“You are one selfless soul that ever walked the face of the earth. I miss you dearly Cochella. Give me the strength to carry on as I dedicate my new release ‘Thunder’ to you, king. I hope it puts a smile on your face, though you call it tundra. We did it for Buk Bak; let’s do it for the world. Rest well, Ronnie Gill Coches.”

