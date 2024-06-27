Larruso's debut, Killy Killy, which brought him to light, is causing problems for the youngster five years on

A video of the song's producer and Larruso's manager engaged in a heated quarrel has popped online

This comes after the producer shared his frustrations about his earnings and recognition from the artiste

On June 25, Kulubayu, real name Martinson Ampadu, a fitness model and content creator, opened up about his unknown music production career, which birthed Larruso's debut Killy Killy.

The fitness model famed for his skits with Code Micky shared his frustrations from his music production career, especially with Larruso and his management, during his recent interview with Giovanni Caleb on 3FM.

The producer's outbursts have sparked a heated quarrel between him and Larruso's manager, Jahdon Shatter.

Jadon Shatter warns Kulubayu

Larruso's Killy Killy was an instant dancehall hit, earning him co-signs from Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur, who offered infectious verses for the song's remix. The song and its remix combined have over two million hits on YouTube.

In his interview, Kulubayu disclosed that he engineered the song and contributed to its writing. He added that he went on to mix and master other Larruso songs.

However, the producer explained he received a paltry sum of GH₵ 100 for Larruso's hit single and feels underappreciated for his efforts in propelling the artiste's career.

In a recent video, Larruso's manager called Kulubaayu to express his disappointment over the producer's rants.

Fans react to Jahdon Shatter and Kulubaayu's quarrel

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the latest development on the feud between Kulubaayu and Jahdon Shatter.

@Lechiboroni said:

Ebe the whole Accra dey owe Rock of ages oo I taya sef hm

@Guccima68190436 wrote:

So was it for freee and did you write the lyrics for him ? Nonsensical stuff

@Sir_Jay_ noted:

I feel in pain chale because this killy killy track was a monster hit larruso is really good till now I am just surprised he hasn't gotten to that level

Larruso chills in Stonebwoy's house

