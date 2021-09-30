Two brilliant students from the physics department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been recognised for designing a time-based and energy-efficient adapter

Peter Azure and Kenneth Akanbodiipo said their main objective was to come up with a solution for fire outbreaks and other hazards associated with the use of electric pressing irons

The components of the adapter include an AC-to-DC converter, microcontroller, and rotary potentiometer

Two students from the physics department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have designed an adapter that turns off a pressing iron after a set time, My Joy Online reports.

The report revealed that the designed adapter is cost and energy-efficient.

The two students, Peter Azure and Kenneth Akanbodiipo disclosed that their objective was to save and reduce the risk associated with electric pressing irons as a likely cause of domestic fires.

"This project was undertaken with the objective to save energy and to reduce the risk associated with leaving an electric pressing iron powered for extended periods from being a potential cause of domestic fire due to human negligence,'' My Joy Online quoted them.

AC-to-DC converter, microcontroller, and rotary potentiometer are the components used in the design. The rotary potentiometer allows a user to set the preferred ironing duration.

Power to the iron is completely cut after the selected time elapses.

The option to set a time reduces the risk of fire outbreaks and other potential hazards associated with the use of electric irons, My Joy Online reported.

Source: Yen Newspaper