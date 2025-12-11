American Boy Claims To Have Seen a Massive Tsunami Coming on December 25, Echoing Ebo Noah’s Vision
- A 4-year-old American boy claimed to have seen a Christmas flood vision similar to Ebo Noah's prophecy
- The child's account drew global attention to Ebo Noah's December 25 flood prediction and ark preparations
- The boy described the flood as massive, with waves reaching extreme heights, sparking concern amongst observers
A new twist has emerged regarding the ongoing conversation surrounding Ebo Noah's vision of a global flood expected to strike the earth on December 25.
This time, the vision is coming from a boy thousands of miles away in the United States
Brody, a four-year-old boy living in the United States, has become very popular via social media due to the frightening description he has given about a disastrous event on that same date.
He claims a great tsunami that will cause significant damage throughout the world.
He told his family in a trending video that on December 25, there would be a large wave that would strike the earth.
American boy Brody explains flood vision
Brody referred to it as a wave comparable to a tsunami, and he used the term “flood.”
Brody stated that the tsunami will be very large and reach an elevation that could be approximately 80 meters high, which would make it one of the largest waves ever.
Other aspects of Brody’s vision of the tsunami include seeing large great white sharks and other marine creatures swimming around as it floods the earth.
Brody was adamant that the image of what he saw is not an example of imagination or AI; instead, it is something tangible and very clear in his mind.
The unexpected claim of such a young child has sparked numerous Internet-based conversations, particularly among Ghanaians who have been following Ebo Noah's Prophetic Vision of a global flood on December 25, for the last few months.
Brody's vision aligns with Ebo Noah's prophecy
A growing number of people are now comparing the 4-year-old's claim to Ebo Noah's assertions, as well as his claims of having been spiritually instructed to build ten arks to prepare for the flood.
The fact that a young child living in America has reportedly described a comparable situation to the one described by Ebo Noah has sparked various reactions from people.
Brody's Comments have now added another layer to an already contentious discussion as the deadline approaches, regardless of whether the similarity of the statements made by Ebo Noah and Brody was coincidental, innocent or something much deeper than mere coincidence.
Watch Brody's vision video below:
Ebo Noah spotted preaching at Kasoa
Ebo Noah preached on the streets of Kasoa, claiming the great flood would still occur on December 25, 2025.
The controversial prophet dismissed biblical teachings, stating his prophecy was a divine vision, not scripture-based.
Reactions from Ghanaians varied, with some questioning his claims and others mocking his predicted flood event.
Ebo Noah speaks on location of arks
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah shared details about his preparations, disclosing that he is building 10 arks for the flood he has predicted.
He clarified that the arks would be stationed in one undisclosed location, awaiting further divine instructions
The controversial seer sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians who watched the latest update on social media
