A Ghanaian living abroad has courted attention after sharing a video from her after-graduation party

The beautiful Black family in the video joined a trending TikTok challenge, sparking a massive online reaction

Social media users have praised the family for portraying a peaceful and united household

A Ghanaian family living in the United Kingdom has left viewers in awe with a heartwarming display of unity and joy.

In a TikTok video that quickly went viral, fresh university graduate Jennifer Pokwaa Adomako engaged her family in the popular challenge, “I’m Not the Graduate.”

Adding to the excitement, the granddad, who celebrated his 75th birthday that day, stole the show.

Fully immersed in the trend, his charming English accent captured the attention and admiration of many online viewers.

His playful energy and evident pride made the clip unforgettable.

Jennifer graduated from the University of Salford Manchester with a nursing (RN-Adult).

Graduate showcases united blended family

The video also highlighted the graduate’s beautifully blended family, showing the strong bonds that connect each member.

Watch the TikTok video below.

A stepfather proudly stepped forward, donning a striking red cap, a matching waistcoat, and white trousers paired with a floral shirt, announcing himself to the camera with joy and style.

Fun-filled moments were captured throughout the clip, featuring the graduate’s uncle, father, mother, twin brother, and younger family members, each adding their own charm with playful voices and laughter.

The family’s lively interactions and evident love for one another resonated deeply with viewers, earning widespread praise online.

