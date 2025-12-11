Chefabbys was recognised on the global stage yet again after winning at the TikTok Awards 2025, expanding her growing list of prestigious achievements

The Ghanaian food creator won the TikTok Sub-Saharan Award, making history as First Runner-Up for Food Creator of the Year

The down-to-earth creator was the only Ghanaian representing the country at the global awards

Sensational Ghanaian food creator Chefabbys has scored another major win, making the country proud at the TikTok Awards 2025.

This year, 2025, has been exceptional for many, particularly Chefabbys, who continues to shine in the global food content space.

The popular creator captured headlines once again after being recognised by TikTok Global for her immense contributions to the food creative industry.

Her dedication and hard work earned her the TikTok Sub-Saharan Award, First Runner-Up for Food Creator of the Year.

Celebrating this recent success, Chefabbys shared on social media:

"Next year, it won’t be just me. Ghanaian creators will fill that room, and we’re bagging MOST of the awards. This is just the beginning."

Chefabbys wins YEN Entertainment Award 2025

This major recognition follows her win at the YEN Entertainment Awards (YEA) 2025, where she clinched the Social Media Star (TikTok) category.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about her award, Chefabbys emphasised how meaningful it was—not just a personal achievement, but a celebration of Ghanaian creativity and talent on the global stage.

"Oh my God, I truly appreciate this. Honestly, thank you," she said, expressing her heartfelt gratitude.

Her win was vote-based, and she competed with formidable industry players, including Quesy Official, Ama Yeboah, Juliana Amoateng, and Presidoo, highlighting her influence and appeal in the digital content space.

Interesting facts about 2025 YEA winner, Chefabbys

Chefabbys, whose real name is Abena Sintim Aboagye, is a renowned Ghanaian culinary content creator and philanthropist.

She has inspired many through her cooking videos, especially on TikTok, where she blends creative storytelling with local culinary traditions.

One of her trademarks is the use of local metal cooking pots in almost all her videos, a practice that has become symbolic of her authentic and locally rooted approach.

Her content has elevated the “can-do” spirit of Ghanaian cooks, showcasing the heights that local talent can reach.

She is also known for global collaborations, often appearing alongside popular international stars online.

Chefabbys competed for the Social Media Star (TikTok) in the YEN Awards organised by YEN.com.gh and proudly sponsored by Compu Ghana.

Achievements of 2025 YEA winner Chefabbys

Over the years, Chefabbys has amassed an impressive list of accomplishments. Just this year, she collected eight major national and international awards, including:

TIME100 Most Influential Creators – A global recognition for top digital content creators, featuring prominent names such as Kai Cenat, Mr Beast, and Khaby Lame.

Culinary Partner for King Charles III’s 2025 Birthday Celebration – Working closely with the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Accra, Chefabbys co-developed a Ghana–British fusion menu for the event, blending authentic Ghanaian flavours with classic British cuisine.

Founder of Chef Abby’s School of Food (CASF) – A culinary and food tourism school in Ghana focused on teaching African cuisine.

Visionary Behind ‘The Big Street Feast’ – Chefabbys uses food as a vehicle for cultural promotion and social change, inspiring communities and advocating for zero hunger.

Some of the awards she has received include:

TikTok Awards (International):

Food Creator of the Year – 1st Runner-Up

Women’s Choice Awards Ghana:

Young Star of the Year – Recognising her inspiring leadership, excellence, and commitment to amplifying women’s voices through her work and public impact.

Pulse Influencer Awards:

Most Innovative Creator of the Year

Food Creator of the Year

TikTok Creator of the Year

Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF):

Ambassadorial Award – Honouring her role in inspiring entrepreneurship and youth participation.

GH Creators Festival:

Food Creator of the Year

YEN.com.gh Awards:

TikTok Creator of the Year – Recognising her exceptional work across digital platforms.

Despite her public profile, Chefabbys keeps her private life largely unknown, maintaining a clear separation between her personal and professional activities.

