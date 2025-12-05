The University of Cape Coast paid its last respects to Dr Mac Junior Abeka, who passed away in September

An emotional video captured the sad scenes when students he taught were inconsolable during a funeral procession

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family

It was a deeply moving moment at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) when the remains of Dr Mac Junior Abeka were brought to the campus for students and staff to pay their last respects.

A touching video, which has since gone viral and was shared on the TikTok page of @mrshowbiz_ on December 5, 2025, showed the mournful funeral procession as the hearse exited the campus.

UCC pays last respect to Dr Mac Junior Abeka, a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, who died in September Photo credit: @uccalumni_/X

Source: TikTok

Some students of Dr Mac Junior Abeka, clad in black, could not contain their sorrow and wept bitterly as the hearse moved.

Dr Abeka's last farewell message to students

In honouring his memory, some students eulogised Dr Abeka by recounting the last moments they shared with the late lecturer in class.

A young lady who read the tribute on behalf of the other students got emotional as she read the farewell message to their late lecturer at the end of the semester.

"This could be our semester together. I wish all of you the very best." This message keeps sending me memories of the last time we met as a class. Little did we know that the angel of death would act upon this.

"Why give us a different interpretation of that statement? Oh, I recall the toffees you used to distribute after class every semester, reminding us that irrespective of the struggles we undergo as students, the outcome will bring sweetness, which will put smiles on our faces", she said, looking emotional.

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) announced Dr Mac Junior Abeka's passing in September this year.

His death was posted on the university's alumni X account on September 19, 2025, indicating that he passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2025.

The University of Cape Coast is thrown into mourning over the demise of a lecturer. Photo credit: @UCC/Facebook

Source: Facebook

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to UCC lecturer's demise

Ghanaians who reacted to the post about Dr Abeka's passing expressed their deepest condolences, with many sharing fond memories of him.

Bola B commented:

"It happened to Otuo, and now it has happened to Mac... What's happening?"

Mz Happylyfe opined:

"The world may be wicked, but it's less wicked with more good souls around... Dr."

Re Nova added:

"I was in level 300 when another lecturer called Otuo, sadly passed away. He also taught Managerial Economics and Applied Economics."

Sir Rex stated:

"I was fortunate to be his course rep, and he made teaching simple for us."

Issy added:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

WAEC worker dies during argument with parent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a worker at the West African Examination Council (WAEC) died under painful circumstances.

This comes after Mr Joseph Agyeman collapsed and died during an argument with a parent over withheld WASSCE results at the WAEC office in Sekondi.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh