Andros Townsend has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo gifted him his Man United jersey after Everton's meeting at Old Trafford

Townsend stole the show at the Theatre of Dreams as he copied Ronaldo's iconic celebration after equalising for the Toffees

According to the winger, he was not trying to take the mickey out of the United forward and only pulled the celebration in tribute to the Portuguese

The Everton ace took to social media to flaunt Ronaldo's famous No.7 shirt that he received from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner

Despite Man United's disappointing 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo showed his class side as he gifted Andros Townsend his shirt after the match.

Townsend stole the show at the Theatre of Dreams as he paid tribute to Ronaldo by copying the Portuguese's iconic 'Siu' celebration.

Townsend stole the show at the Theatre of Dreams as he paid tribute to Ronaldo by copying the Portuguese's iconic 'Siu' celebration.

The former England winger struck in the 65th minute of the encounter to cancel out Anthony Martial's 43rd-minute stunner before copying Ronaldo's celebration.

The 30-year-old later revealed the Man United icon gave him his shirt and posted it on Instagram saying: "Nothing but respect for the GOAT."

Speaking earlier after the match, Townsend claimed he was not trying to mock Ronaldo in his celebration and only pulled the antic as "a mark of respect."

“This guy is my idol. I was not imitating, it’s just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career," SunSport quoted him saying.

“I grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo and spent hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques," he continued.

Ronaldo storms off pitch

Despite failing to find the back of the net during the encounter, Ronaldo has enjoyed a stunning start to life in his second Man United debut, scoring an impressive five goals in six matches.

However, he was in no mood to stay on the pitch after his side's disappointing 1-1 draw against Everton.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was clearly not impressed with the result as he stormed off down the tunnel as soon as the full-time whistle blew.

Footages from the incident showed him cut a dejected face as he shook his head while walking off.

The Portuguese was expected to lead the attack against the Toffees after scoring a last-gasp winner for the Red Devils against Villarreal in the Champions League earlier in the week, but Ole thought he needed rest to freshen up.

