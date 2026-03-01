Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader for over three decades, is dead, marking the end of one of the most powerful and controversial eras in the country’s history

The death of Ali Khamenei, the highest political and religious authority in Iran, creates a major leadership vacuum with serious regional implications

As Iran begins succession talks following the passing of Ali Khamenei, its long-serving Supreme Leader, global attention shifts to what direction the nation will take next

In a dramatic and historic development, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has died at the age of 86.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Has Died After US-Israeli Strikes in Major Escalation

Source: Twitter

Iranian state media confirmed his death following a coordinated military campaign by the United States and Israel that targeted key military and leadership sites across the country.

How Ali Khamenei died

According to official broadcasts in Tehran, Khamenei was killed during a large-scale offensive that struck strategic facilities, including areas believed to be central to Iran’s leadership structure.

Shortly after confirmation of his death, the government declared a 40-day national mourning period, signalling the magnitude of the moment for the Islamic Republic.

Khamenei had led Iran since 1989, stepping into the role after the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Over more than three decades in power, he consolidated authority at the very top of Iran’s political and religious hierarchy.

As Supreme Leader, he held ultimate control over the armed forces, judiciary, intelligence services, and major foreign policy decisions.

The influence of Ali Khamenei

His influence shaped Iran’s regional posture, nuclear policy, and internal security strategy.

Under his leadership, Iran maintained a firm stance against Western powers, particularly the United States and Israel, while expanding its influence through allied groups across the Middle East.

Domestically, his tenure saw waves of protest and firm crackdowns on dissent, reinforcing the state's tightly controlled nature.

Check out X video below:

The immediate aftermath of his death has sent shockwaves across the region. Security has been heightened in multiple neighbouring countries, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has issued strong warnings of retaliation.

Global leaders are closely monitoring the situation amid concerns about further escalation and instability in an already tense region.

Khamenei’s death leaves a significant power vacuum at the centre of Iran’s political system.

According to constitutional procedures, an interim leadership arrangement will oversee governance while the Assembly of Experts convenes to select a new Supreme Leader.

Check out another X video below:

That process could prove delicate, especially given the heightened military and political tensions surrounding the circumstances of his death.

For many Iranians, this marks the end of a defining era that shaped the country’s modern trajectory.

For the wider world, it represents one of the most consequential geopolitical shifts in decades.

The coming weeks will determine how Iran navigates its leadership transition and whether the region moves toward deeper conflict or cautious recalibration.

85 feared dead after airstrike destroys girls’ school in southern Iran. Image credit: Reuters

Source: Twitter

85 feared dead in Iran after airstrike

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that at least 85 people were reportedly killed and more than 90 injured after an airstrike hit a girls’ elementary school in Minab, in Iran’s Hormozgan province, amid ongoing attacks by the US and Iran.

President Donald Trump had earlier announced “major combat operations” on Truth Social, saying the strikes were aimed at eliminating Iran’s nuclear programme and neutralising threats to America's allies.

According to CNN and Al Jazeera, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the strike, describing the destroyed building as a primary school packed with young pupils.

Source: YEN.com.gh