A group of young Ghanaians have put Ghana on the map by excelling in this year's UCMAS international contest

At the end of the international competition, the team from Ghana made away with seventeen trophies

Netizens who saw the post were proud of the team from Ghana and congratulated them in the comments section

A group of young Ghanaian math prodigies has brought immense pride to the nation by sweeping 17 trophies at the 2024 UCMAS International Contest.

The talented students, trained in mental arithmetic techniques, outperformed their peers worldwide.

A team from Ghana rejoices after excelling in the UCMAS International Competition Image source: JoyNews/Facebook

The UCMAS International Contest is a prestigious global competition that tests students' mental arithmetic abilities, including addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.

The Ghanaian team's outstanding performance is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the effectiveness of the UCMAS mental arithmetic program. At the contest's end, the Ghana team bagged 17 trophies.

The competition, organised by UCMAS, required participants to solve 200 arithmetic problems in just eight minutes.

This rigorous test assessed mathematical skills, visual memory, concentration, and overall academic abilities.

The 28-member Ghanaian team showcased their exceptional talents in mental arithmetic and abacus skills, competing against over 6,000 students from 30 countries.

The Ghanaian contingent participated in four categories: A1, A2, B, and D, demonstrating their versatility and skill across different levels.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Ghana's team

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and congratulated the entire team in the comments section. Others also inquired about how they could enrol their wards in the contest.

@Suweiba Hamidu wrote:

"Congratulations to the entire team."

@Emmanuel Atali wrote:

"Congratulations to them all."

@Yaw Febiri wrote:

"Congratulations to them for making Ghanaians proud."

@Kwesi Cann wrote:

"Congratulations to the great team."

@Oteng Isaac wrote:

"As for theory we are good and known worldwide."

@Steven Addo wrote:

"Great performance bravo team."

@Prince Agbewu wrote:

"Congratulations to them all. Please how can I enroll my children?"

@Obi Hemaa Mawuena wrote:

"Congratulations our future leaders."

@Ayim Ebenezer wrote:

"Congratulations,this impressive win should be built upon. We want to see these young guys at the top."

Ghana shines at 2023 International UCMAS Competition

