Keta MP, Kwame Gakpey, has allegedly been attacked by armed robbers

This happens to be the third time armed men have attempted to take his life

The robbers opened fire on him while he was in his car

The Member of Parliament for the Keta constituency, Kwame Gakpey, has allegedly been attacked by armed robbers for the third time.

According to a report filed by Joynews, the MP said his brother called him to help as a business centre was under attack.

Upon reaching the scene, Kwame Gakpey, said the robbers opened fire on him while he was still in his car.

“They fired about four shots into my car; it is only by grace that I survived it…if it wasn’t for divine intervention, I won’t be alive today," he said.

According to him, the bullet went into his bonnet and the engine and damaged a few things, and was able to drive to the nearest police station to lodge a complaint.

He added that the robbers had fled the scene when the police arrived.

Keta MP earlier attacked

On December 11, 2020, few days after he won the Keta seat, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, was attacked and assaulted by some men welding guns.

In an earlier report filed by YEN.com.gh, he was allegedly attacked at his residence at Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region.

The attack is reported to have happened around 1:00 am.

For the second time in less than a month after his first attack, Gakpey was again attacked by armed men.

Fortunately for him, he escaped that attack unhurt through the back door of his house.

The armed men entered the residence of Dzudzorli Gakpey, seized the mobile phones of the occupants, and assaulted him.

Narrating the incident, Presiding Member of the Keta Municipal Assembly, Amos Ametsime mentioned that the MP-elect luckily escaped from the residence through a backdoor.

“The MP-elect has been attacked. Three armed men stormed the house, beat up the people, took away money and the MP-elect was also beaten by the armed men,” he explained.

