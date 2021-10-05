A couple have been spotted stepping on the backs of their guests during their wedding

The video showed the bride and groom walking barefooted on some ladies who were lying on the floor

It appears they were making a grand entry into their reception after the church wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video showing a newly-married couple walking on the backs of some of their guests during their wedding reception has left many people startled.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the husband and wife were made to crossover from one side of a room to another by stepping on some people.

The groom took the lead as he was spotted walking on the backs of some women lying prostrate at the wedding reception.

Married couple. Source: Instagram/brownghdotcom

Source: Instagram

His bride was next as she comfortably stepped on the backs of the women all the way to her seat during the wedding reception.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The bride was however assisted during her 'triumphant entry' due to the fact that her wedding gown was quite long and also because she wobbled while walking.

All those who were lying flat on the floor appeared to have been 'honoured' allowing the couple to walk on them.

One woman who was wearing a yellow dress and standing at the 'finish line' was encouraging the couple to feel free and walk over the women.

From the look of things, the wedding appears to have taken place somewhere outside Ghana.

It is also unclear which kind of culture permitted such an act during wedding ceremonies.

Speaking about wedding receptions, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of an unbridled groom who abandoned his newly wedded wife during their reception to dance with his alledged ex-lover has emerged on social media.

In the video widely circulating on social media, the groom and his new wife are seen sitting next to each other, while guests at their reception were jamming to a song by rapper Sarkodie.

While still with his wife, a lady appeared and gestured to the groom to come and dance with her.

Without giving much thought to his wife's feelings and the timing, he abandoned her to dance with the woman.

Source: Yen